We now know the *real* reason Gia skipped her MAFS feedback week date with Danny

On the show it looked as though she just didn’t want to go

2 hours ago

Gia will always bring drama, that’s for sure. So, as soon as MAFS Australia 2026 hit feedback week, Gia was bringing the chaos as per. She completely skipped her date with Danny, in which they were meant to discuss their relationships, and give each other advice.

Feedback week didn’t come at the best time for Gia and Scott. Scott admitted it was the toughest time the pair had been through so far, with them not exactly being on the same page with their feelings. As all of this was going on, Gia’s ongoing feud with Bec reached new heights, with the whole “screenshot” drama.

So, when the couple got a letter through their door saying they were heading out for a catchup with another bride and groom, Gia was less than happy. Scott seemingly got her to come around to the idea, before he headed out on his date with Stella. But, Gia took a turn back again, and refused to meet with her intended match, Danny.

Gia went on and on about how it was a “lose-lose” for her to meet up with her match, fearing it was going to be Danny. She said she had nothing to learn from him.

Since the episode aired, Gia shared a video with the Daily Mail Australia in which she spilled her true feelings in this moment. Gia explained the real reason she refused the MAFS feedback week task.

“It’s feedback week today and I got told I have to go on a date with Danny. Why? I don’t know what feedback he could give me,” she said, visibly angry about it. “I couldn’t give a f*ck about him and we clearly don’t like each other and argue and he calls me a liar.”

She explained that instead of going to the task, she pulled out last minute because the situation was making her anxious. “I refused my date with Danny. I just had too much anxiety and I thought what is the point?” she said.

Gia claimed her being matched with Danny for this task was done on purpose to create more drama, and she didn’t want to give into that. She also said she had purposefully been left separate from Scott for hours. She said: “It’s just constant drama and constant telling us to stir more sh*t.

“I’m waiting for my husband to show back up. He’s been on this date with Stella for f*cking over five hours. And they do that to stress me, so that I’m wondering where the f*ck Scott is.”

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