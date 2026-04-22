The Tab
Gia in MAFS Australia 2026 feedback week

We now know the *real* reason Gia skipped her MAFS feedback week date with Danny

On the show it looked as though she just didn’t want to go

Hayley Soen | Entertainment
Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google

Gia will always bring drama, that’s for sure. So, as soon as MAFS Australia 2026 hit feedback week, Gia was bringing the chaos as per. She completely skipped her date with Danny, in which they were meant to discuss their relationships, and give each other advice.

Feedback week didn’t come at the best time for Gia and Scott. Scott admitted it was the toughest time the pair had been through so far, with them not exactly being on the same page with their feelings. As all of this was going on, Gia’s ongoing feud with Bec reached new heights, with the whole “screenshot” drama.

So, when the couple got a letter through their door saying they were heading out for a catchup with another bride and groom, Gia was less than happy. Scott seemingly got her to come around to the idea, before he headed out on his date with Stella. But, Gia took a turn back again, and refused to meet with her intended match, Danny.

Gia skipped her date on MAFS Australia 2026 feedback week

via E4

Gia went on and on about how it was a “lose-lose” for her to meet up with her match, fearing it was going to be Danny. She said she had nothing to learn from him.

Since the episode aired, Gia shared a video with the Daily Mail Australia in which she spilled her true feelings in this moment. Gia explained the real reason she refused the MAFS feedback week task.

“It’s feedback week today and I got told I have to go on a date with Danny. Why? I don’t know what feedback he could give me,” she said, visibly angry about it. “I couldn’t give a f*ck about him and we clearly don’t like each other and argue and he calls me a liar.”

She explained that instead of going to the task, she pulled out last minute because the situation was making her anxious. “I refused my date with Danny. I just had too much anxiety and I thought what is the point?” she said.

via E4

Gia claimed her being matched with Danny for this task was done on purpose to create more drama, and she didn’t want to give into that. She also said she had purposefully been left separate from Scott for hours. She said: “It’s just constant drama and constant telling us to stir more sh*t.

“I’m waiting for my husband to show back up. He’s been on this date with Stella for f*cking over five hours. And they do that to stress me, so that I’m wondering where the f*ck Scott is.”

For all the latest MAFS news, scandals, gossip and updates – like The Holy Church of MAFS on Facebook

More on: Dating MAFS Reality TV
Hayley Soen | Entertainment
Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google
RECOMMENDED READ

Grads are using this test to find flexible, well-paid roles which suit their personality

Yep, it's possible to have both

Universum

Read Next

The huge wages the MAFS cast earned in lucrative jobs before the show prove who needs fame

MAFS’ Gia exposed as scripting Juliette and Bec ‘screenshot’ saga in leaked bathroom chats

The scathing final text message rant Juliette sent Joel after she quit MAFS Australia 2026

Latest

Harry Styles opens up about wanting a family ‘soon’ as Zoe Kravitz engagement rumours spread

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

She was spotted wearing a massive diamond ring

Celeste

Celeste’s family share heartbreaking message as D4vd faces possible death penalty for her murder

Kieran Galpin

‘Celeste was a beautiful, strong girl who loved to sing and dance’

Edinburgh University announces marking and assessment boycott

Kitty Messer

An email has been sent out to students announcing a marking boycott amid ongoing disputes over budget cuts

olivia rodrigo drop dead

I loved Olivia Rodrigo, but i’m sour about the greedy release of ‘drop dead’ and its variants

Claudia Cox

Her official fan club is sharing tactics to boost her in the charts

Labrinth finally reveals why he quit Euphoria, and it’s way messier than you expected

Hebe Hancock

‘You can now treat everyone like s**t’

Christine and Vic after Love Is Blind

‘We build joy together’: Christine and Vic give cute update, one year after Love Is Blind wedding

Hayley Soen

They want to have children soon!

Apply now: The Cambridge Tab is recruiting editors to join next year’s team

Esther Knowles

The deadline for applications is 11.59pm on Friday 1st May

Hailey Bieber just wore a purple heart tattoo and here’s why everyone’s freaking out

Ellissa Bain

It feels so nostalgic

Here’s the absolute WORST day you could have as a King’s College London student

Benjamin Wall

Because uni life is full of so many ups and downs

It’s officially dissertation season, so here’s how to motivate yourself to get it done

Kari Yip

In the world of procrastination, does motivation even work?

Two stars from The Boys just got married, but the reason some co-stars weren’t invited is savage

Kieran Galpin

They’d kept their relationship quiet for so long

Gia in MAFS Australia 2026 feedback week

We now know the *real* reason Gia skipped her MAFS feedback week date with Danny

Hayley Soen

On the show it looked as though she just didn’t want to go

Klaudia Glam’s mum posts heartbreaking plea as influencer’s condition remains ‘critical’

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

‘She is my angel, my world, my everything’

Attention students: The Leeds Tab editorial applications are open, and we want you!

Kayley Lincoln

Get your applications in by 11.59pm on Friday 1st May

Brutal real reason Sydney Sweeney’s scene was cut from The Devil Wears Prada 2 last minute

Hebe Hancock

I’d be fuming

The sad real reason Jimmy Bullard quit I’m A Celeb South Africa and sabotaged Adam trial

Ellissa Bain

It majorly kicked off between them

Igor Komarov, mob boss son murdered

Horrific details emerge as ‘headless body’ of mob boss son is found following kidnapping

Hayley Soen

The story started with an Instagram post and a chilling ransom video demanding $10m

Anissa

Invincible season five is on the way, but reactions to an upcoming plot are already disturbing

Kieran Galpin

It’s got very dark very quickly

york roundabout crash

Watch: Moment drug driver’s car flips over roundabout in 140mph chase through York

Francesca Eke

A 35-year-old man was sentenced to 16 months in prison

The perfect April playlist for a Birmingham University student

Angelique Ritter

The soundtrack to your spring just dropped