What happened to Gavin Arvizo’s mum Janet after Michael Jackson’s trial, and where is she now?

2 hours ago

Since Netflix’s Michael Jackson: The Verdict was released, people have been wondering where Gavin Arvizo’s mother, Janet, is now.

Janet’s son Gavin was the teenager whose allegations led to Jackson’s criminal trial. During the proceedings, she became one of the prosecution’s key witnesses and one of the most heavily scrutinised people in the courtroom.

So, what happened to Janet Arvizo after the trial, and where is she now? Here’s everything we know.

Janet Arvizo became a central figure in the Michael Jackson trial

Back in 2005, Janet’s son Gavin Arvizo accused Michael Jackson of sexually abusing him. Jackson strongly denied the allegations and was ultimately acquitted on all charges. While Gavin’s testimony was obviously central to the case, Janet also became a major focus during the trial.

According to The Guardian, Janet testified that she and her family had been held against their will after appearing in Martin Bashir’s documentary Living with Michael Jackson. She claimed the family felt trapped and intimidated during that period.

However, her testimony came under intense scrutiny from Jackson’s defence team. As reported by the BBC at the time, defence lawyers challenged her credibility and questioned inconsistencies in previous legal cases involving the family. The defence also highlighted instances where Janet had “admitted lying under oath” during an earlier civil lawsuit.

In the years since, Janet’s courtroom performance has remained one of the most debated aspects of the entire trial.

She remarried and became Janet Jackson

One detail many people don’t realise is that Janet Arvizo is no longer known by that surname. She married Army Reserve Major Jay Jackson in 2004. Following the marriage, her legal name became Janet Jackson, although obviously she has no connection to the famous singer of the same name.

Her lawyer later told the Los Angeles Times that Janet planned to move to Georgia with her husband and family following the legal battles that followed the Jackson trial.

The welfare fraud case became the next major chapter

Janet Arvizo, the woman who accused Michael Jackson of child abuse was arrested before on fraud charges & lying pic.twitter.com/wI55Bl5TVo — Keya Morgan (@KeyaMorgan) June 22, 2016

After the Michael Jackson trial ended, Janet found herself facing legal problems of her own. In August 2005, prosecutors charged her with welfare fraud and perjury. According to The Los Angeles Times, authorities alleged she failed to disclose money she had received from a previous civil lawsuit when applying for welfare benefits.

The case was separate from the Michael Jackson allegations. But it received huge media attention because of Janet’s role in the trial.

In November 2006, she pleaded no contest to one count of welfare fraud. The agreement required her to repay more than $8,600 and complete 150 hours of community service. The plea deal also allowed her to avoid jail time.

Her attorney said at the time, “She doesn’t want to put her family and her children through a major trial.”

Her felony conviction was later reduced

According to TMZ, Janet successfully completed her community service and paid the required restitution. After reviewing her compliance, a judge reduced the felony welfare fraud conviction to a misdemeanour in 2007.

Reuters also reported that she had completed more than 150 hours of community service and paid back the money owed before the reduction was granted.

So, where is Janet Jackson now?

Unlike many people connected to the Michael Jackson story, Janet has almost completely disappeared from public view. Since the welfare fraud case concluded nearly two decades ago, there have been virtually no verified public interviews, television appearances or major media statements from her.

According to Reuters reporting from 2007, she had already moved out of state by that point and was no longer living in California. Since then, there has been very little publicly confirmed information about her life.

What’s perhaps most striking is that Janet’s entire family has largely remained out of the spotlight. Her son Gavin Arvizo has repeatedly avoided media attention over the years. Family friend Louise Palanker previously said Gavin wanted to focus on building a normal life rather than being permanently defined by the Michael Jackson case. The same appears to be true of Janet.

Michael Jackson: The Verdict is available on Netflix now. For all the latest Netflix news and drops, like The Holy Church of Netflix on Facebook.