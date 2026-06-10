The Tab
How Gavin Arvizo coped Michael Jackson trial

People close to Gavin Arvizo reveal how he coped after the Michael Jackson 2005 trial

He was at the centre of media attention

Suchismita Ghosh | Entertainment
Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google

Gavin Arvizo was just 13 years old when he accused Michael Jackson of molesting him, but in June 2005, a jury found Jackson not guilty on all 14 counts, so how has Gavin been coping since?

The case became one of the biggest celebrity trials in history, and Gavin suddenly found himself at the centre of worldwide media attention. Although he largely withdrew from public life, the attention surrounding the case never completely disappeared. He was reportedly targeted on social media pages dedicated to defending Jackson.

So, how did Gavin Arvizo cope after the trial?

via Netflix

Following the trial, Gavin appears to have focused heavily on faith and religion. Speaking in 2010, Santa Barbara prosecutor Ron Zonen, who worked on the case, said Gavin had become a regular churchgoer and was living a very different life from the one many people might assume.

“He’s a deeply religious young man,” Zonen told Radar Online.

Zonen added, “He attends church on a regular basis. He doesn’t drink, doesn’t do drugs. And he’s delightful in his presentation.”

While many people expected Gavin to spend years speaking publicly about the case, reports suggest he instead threw himself into his studies. According to Zonen, Gavin attended a prominent university on the East Coast and excelled academically.

“He’s an Honour student who has a 3.5 GPA, and a double major in Philosophy and History,” Zonen said.

In 2013, a family friend revealed that Gavin was working as a paralegal while preparing to take the LSAT. Years later, he had worked in several different fields,u including sales and teaching. He also wanted to attend business and law school.

More than 20 years after the trial verdict, Gavin remains one of the most private figures connected to Michael Jackson’s legacy. Unlike Wade Robson and James Safechuck, who later appeared in Leaving Neverland and continued pursuing legal action, Gavin has avoided documentaries, interviews and public appearances.

Even Leaving Neverland director Dan Reed reportedly attempted to contact him while making the documentary but never received a response.

Michael Jackson: The Verdict is available on Netflix nowFor all the latest Netflix news and drops, like The Holy Church of Netflix on Facebook.

More on: Michael Jackson Netflix TV
Suchismita Ghosh | Entertainment
Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google
RECOMMENDED READ

You’ve been using AI all wrong, so here’s how to make studying a whole lot easier

It's giving less work but better grades

Adobe

Read Next

Michael Jackson Wade Robson James Safechuck now

Where are Wade Robson and James Safechuck now as their Michael Jackson case drags on?

Michael Jackson Gavin Arvizo now

Inside Gavin Arvizo’s private family life now after becoming the face of Michael Jackson’s trial

Michael Jackson accusers now

From Jordy Chandler and Gavin Arvizo to Wade Robson, where are Michael Jackson’s accusers now?

Latest
Fitzy

I’ve unearthed old pics of Love Island’s Fitzy, and his transformation is straight-up sorcery

Kieran Galpin

A man of many hairstyles

Mica on Love Island 2026

Um, Love Island’s Mica has a hugely famous family and a connection to Rihanna?!

Hayley Soen

She said Rihanna is ‘so nice in person’

Rachel Nickell dog

Netflix’s The Witness doesn’t explain it, so here’s what happened to Rachel Nickell’s dog, Molly

Suchismita Ghosh

Rachel was walking Molly with Alex Hanscombe, the day she was murdered

How Gavin Arvizo coped Michael Jackson trial

People close to Gavin Arvizo reveal how he coped after the Michael Jackson 2005 trial

Suchismita Ghosh

He was at the centre of media attention

The staggering payout Colin Stagg got after wrongful arrest for Rachel Nickell’s murder

Ellissa Bain

It helped him ‘rebuild his life’

Cyber criminals access Nottingham University student data

Ellamaria Viscomi

A “significant amount” of data has been accessed.

Perrie Edwards Zayn split gut punch

Perrie Edwards reveals the final gut punch that came six months after her ‘hellish’ Zayn split

Suchismita Ghosh

‘It was like the nail in the coffin’

Gracie Abrams has revealed the frustrating reason Paul Mescal almost ruined her career

Georgia French

She’s so down bad for Paul, it’s causing professional problems

Australian Bonnie Blue

I’m the Australian Bonnie Blue, and these are all the disgusting challenges I’ve already done

Hayley Soen

Yes, one included being with as many men in a day as possible

Ariana Grande

Ariana Grande’s family share ‘concern’ for her health after saying she’s ‘not in a healthy place’

Kieran Galpin

‘She hasn’t given herself the opportunity to slow down and recharge’

We found old pictures of Ellie years before Love Island 2026 and she’s changed so much

Hayley Soen

I kind of love her with brown hair

Spot Manchester’s gay village in the new Channel 4 series

Alisa Pasha

Just in time for Pride Month, the series features some very recognisable LGBTQ+ venues

Royal Holloway student who won uni payout says lecturer liked harassment comments against him

Jessica Owen

A politics lecturer liked a comment calling for Brodie to ‘face justice in this life and the next’ after the university paid him compensation

I’m a 20-year-old London student – here’s how I’ve saved £29k to buy a home with my partner

Georgia French

No takeaways, no shopping sprees, no excuses

Student from Manchester put headaches down to exams before discovering brain tumour

Alisa Pasha

Her family are now trying to raise £100,000 for further treatment

Sorry, what? Scary Movie lead’s gay p*rn past has resurfaced, and the leaks are crazy

Kieran Galpin

Going from adult movie star to Versace model is WILD

Wait, is Apple releasing a pizza box? Here’s what’s going on as they show it at 2026 event

Ellissa Bain

This wasn’t on my bingo card

Why bins look a certain way

TikTok has only just learned why certain bins look this way, and it makes so much sense

Hayley Soen

Now I’ve been told it’s so obvious

purpose lines on palms

Wait, the lines on your palms aren’t random and now I feel a bit silly for not knowing

Suchismita Ghosh

They actually have a very important purpose

YouTuber Jesse Ridgway calls out family’s reaction after aborting baby with Down syndrome

Ellissa Bain

He claims ‘her family has been nowhere to be found’