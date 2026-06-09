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Where are Wade Robson and James Safechuck now as their Michael Jackson case drags on?

They were expected to appear before a jury in November this year

Suchismita Ghosh | Entertainment
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While Netflix’s Michael Jackson: The Verdict focuses mainly on Jackson’s 2005 criminal trial, two of the singer’s most high-profile accusers, Wade Robson and James Safechuck actually came forward years after his death.

Wade Robson and James Safechuck were the central figures in HBO’s 2019 documentary Leaving Neverland, where they alleged Jackson sexually abused them when they were children. Jackson denied all allegations during his lifetime, and his estate continues to strongly deny the claims.

Now, more than a decade after first filing legal claims, they are preparing for what could be the biggest court battle yet. So, where are Wade Robson and James Safechuck now? Here’s everything we know.

Wade Robson said speaking out changed his life

Wade Robson first met Michael Jackson as a child after winning a dance competition in Australia. Their relationship grew over several years, and Robson later moved to the United States, where he built a hugely successful career in the entertainment industry.

He went on to work with some of the biggest names in pop music, including Britney Spears and NSYNC, and became one of the most respected choreographers in the business.

For years, Robson publicly defended Jackson. He testified for the defence during Jackson’s 2005 criminal trial and said under oath that Jackson had never abused him.

However, everything changed in 2013 when Robson filed legal claims alleging Jackson had sexually abused him as a child. Robson later explained that it took years to understand what he says happened to him and to process it fully.

Over the years, Robson has said that feelings of loyalty, fear and emotional confusion played a major role in why he defended Jackson for so long.

In 2019, Robson became one of the two main subjects of Leaving Neverland. Since then, Robson has continued to speak publicly about abuse awareness and trauma recovery. He also appeared in Leaving Neverland 2: Surviving Michael Jackson, which followed the legal battle after the original documentary.

James Safechuck has also remained active in the fight

James Safechuck met Jackson as a child after appearing in a Pepsi commercial in the late 1980s. Like Robson, he later alleged that Jackson sexually abused him over a number of years. His account formed the second half of Leaving Neverland.

Safechuck has spoken about how difficult it was to come forward publicly. In both Leaving Neverland and subsequent interviews, he said feelings of shame, guilt and confusion contributed to him remaining silent for many years.

He has also spoken about the impact the allegations have had on his personal life and family relationships.

More recently, Safechuck has continued advocating for survivors. According to USA Today, in April 2026, around the release of the Michael biopic, Safechuck released a video message through his attorney aimed at survivors of childhood sexual abuse.

“The Michael movie’s coming out and it’s getting a lot of promotion,” he said. “There’s billboards and commercials and just people praising Michael and it can be triggering for survivors.”

He added that survivors should remember that “you’re not alone.”

They recently shared a rare photo together

Earlier this month, Robson and Safechuck posted a rare selfie together on social media. According to TMZ, the photo was shared as they prepared for the next stage of their legal battle.

Robson described Safechuck as his “brother in trauma and triumph”.

Meanwhile, Safechuck wrote, “I had a great time with Wade. I can’t thank him enough for his bravery and support. So much love.”

The posts went viral as they rarely share personal updates publicly.

The legal battle is still ongoing

The most significant development is that Robson and Safechuck are still moving forward with their lawsuit against Michael Jackson’s companies, MJJ Productions and MJJ Ventures.

The lawsuit is not against Jackson himself, who died in 2009, but against the companies that managed aspects of his business operations. Robson and Safechuck argue that employees working for Jackson and his companies had a responsibility to protect them when they were children and failed to do so.

Their legal team has argued that the companies allegedly functioned in a way that allowed abuse to occur and helped facilitate Jackson’s access to children.

However, according to a joint case status report filed by both parties in June 2026, the proposed trial date has now been pushed back to 14 February 2028 while additional discovery and witness depositions are completed.

The eventual trial could have major financial consequences

Whenever the case finally reaches a jury, it is expected to be one of the most significant legal proceedings connected to Michael Jackson’s legacy since the 2005 criminal trial.

Unlike the 2005 case, Jackson himself will not be on trial. Instead, jurors will be asked to consider whether his companies bear legal responsibility for what Robson and Safechuck allege happened to them. The outcome could have major financial consequences for Jackson’s corporate entities.

As reported by Us Weekly, Robson and Safechuck have sought hundreds of millions of dollars in damages.

The case has already spent more than a decade working its way through the courts, with multiple appeals, dismissals and legal challenges along the way. As things currently stand, a jury trial is not expected until 2028.

Michael Jackson: The Verdict is available on Netflix nowFor all the latest Netflix news and drops, like The Holy Church of Netflix on Facebook.

More on: documentary Michael Jackson Netflix True crime
Suchismita Ghosh | Entertainment
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