The real reason Michael Jackson always wore tape on his fingertips and it’s actually clever

2 hours ago

In Netflix’s Michael Jackson: The Verdict documentary, the singer is seen wearing white tape on his fingertips, and there’s a very good reason behind it.

The three-part docuseries revisits Michael Jackson‘s 2005 trial and the events leading up to it. One of the most memorable moments featured in the documentary is his controversial interview with Martin Bashir, during which Jackson can be seen wearing white tape around his fingertips. It might look like a fashion choice. After all, Jackson was known for his iconic style, from his sequinned glove to his military-inspired jackets. But actually, there was a very practical reason behind it.

So why did Michael Jackson wear tape on his fingers?

According to Michael Bearden, who served as musical director for Jackson’s This Is It concert tour, the tape was used to make Jackson’s hand movements easier for audiences to see.

As explained in the Michael Jackson documentary called This Is It, the white tape would catch the stage lights and help draw attention to his fingers while he danced. Jackson wanted people sitting far away from the stage to be able to follow every movement.

His performances often featured incredibly fast and precise choreography. So making his hands more visible helped the audience appreciate the details.

Interestingly, the tape wasn’t the only costume trick Jackson used. According to Bearden, Jackson’s famous white socks served a similar purpose. The bright colour helped draw attention to his feet. This made it easier for people to follow his footwork during routines such as the moonwalk.

People regularly spotted it during concerts, music videos and televised performances. In much the same way as his single glove, which he used to hide his Vitiligo, fedora hat and white socks, the tape became another instantly recognisable part of the Michael Jackson look.

Michael Jackson: The Verdict is available on Netflix now. For all the latest Netflix news and drops, like The Holy Church of Netflix on Facebook.