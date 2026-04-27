Here’s why the Michael Jackson film ends suddenly, and doesn’t cover the controversies

3 hours ago

After numerous delays, that biopic film about Michael Jackson is finally in cinemas. Some theatregoers might be rather surprised by the film’s ending. The movie doesn’t depict Michael Jackson’s life beyond 1988, such as his trial in 2005. Here’s the actual behind-the-scenes reason for the Michael Jackson film having such a sudden ending.

Woah, the film was originally going to cover more of Michael Jackson’s life?

The film was planned to include the allegations about Michael Jackson. Remember, he denied all the allegations made prior to his death. In the first version of the script, the movie would open with a scene depicting events from 1993. That’s when Jackson was accused of child molestation. According to Variety, the film showed police searching the singer’s Neverland Ranch for evidence, and Michael gazing into a mirror. The final section of the film was reportedly about the allegations, and how the controversy affected Michael Jackson’s life.

Much of the movie was filmed between January and May 2024.

The ending was totally changed

Erm, so after production was well underway, lawyers noticed an issue. In a settlement from 1994, there’s a clause saying that Jordan Chandler, one of Jackson’s accusers, can’t be mentioned or depicted in a movie. The filmmakers decided to change the movie’s ending. Reshoots took place in June 2024. The movie was originally set to come out in April 2025. As a result of reshoots and the Los Angeles fires, Michael only arrived in cinemas in April 2026.

As it stands, the movie Michael does not depict the allegations against the singer. The finale of the film is Michael’s performance at London‘s Wembley Stadium in 1988, as part of his Bad tour.

For more like this, like The Tab on Facebook.

Featured image via Image via YouTube / Lionsgate Films.