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Ethan shares the *four* girls he wishes he’d got to know on Love Island, instead of Priya

I think he finally knows he was wasting his time

Hayley Soen | Entertainment
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After really not having much of a chance at all, Ethan has been dumped from Love Island 2026. He didn’t have much luck in the villa, as he was pursuing Priya, who was clearly very much more interested in Aidan.

In the end, it was that fact that sent Ethan packing. After a recoupling, he wasn’t chosen by Priya, which left him single. He was then told to pack his bags. By this point, his fate was probably quite clear to him.

“I think I had clarity on it after a few days,” Ethan said in his exit interview, about the Priya situation. “I don’t have a bad word to say about Priya, compatibility wise it wasn’t there. It became apparent quite early.

“I’m at a different stage in life compared to her. Probably on the outside it wouldn’t have progressed beyond one date, but in the villa I explored what felt right at the time. At the time I went with the vibe that felt reciprocated. It just stemmed down to what was more of a fit all around, and I don’t think we were.”

Ethan and Priya on Love Island 2026

via ITV

So, now he’s realised it was never meant to be between himself and Priya, Ethan has now fully listed off all the girls he wishes he’d given more time to, and oh how different things might have been!

When asked if there was anyone else he wished he had the opportunity to get to know more, Ethan said four girls. This is just greedy.

“I did sit and think about this – there were a few people who had already left who were my type,” he explained. “Tina is a very attractive girl. Jasmine is very attractive but had a really strong connection with Kav. Even Elicia, on the outside, is someone that I might have connected with. Charlene was also a very attractive girl who I had my eye on before I went into the show.”

Well, it’s a bit late for this energy now!

For all the latest Love Island news and gossip, like The Holy Church of Love Island on Facebook.

More on: Dating Love Island Reality TV
Hayley Soen | Entertainment
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