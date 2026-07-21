‘Blindsided’ Stella from MAFS Australia details brutal way Filip dumped her in gutting new post

6 hours ago

MAFS Australia’s Stella Mickunaite has confirmed her split from on-screen husband Filip Gregov in a new lengthy message.

Though they got engaged for real at the end of MAFS 2026, sources said they “weren’t on the same page” ahead of their first anniversary. Stella was reportedly left “heartbroken” by the sudden breakup.

After the rumours, Stella and Filip posted some Sherlock Holmes-level riddles on Instagram. Filip wrote about life goals and “building something meaningful,” while Stella posted a lengthy philosophical message about relationships, love, and personal growth.

“This past week, I went to the depths of it. And I have a feeling the rollercoaster isn’t quite over yet. There are still feelings to be felt. Life has a beautiful way of teaching us. Sometimes gently. And sometimes, when we miss the gentle lessons. Life delivers one that’s heartbreakingly loud. This one was loud. Boy, was it loud,” she wrote.

“Without this experience, I probably would have continued believing that my urgency, my directness, my need to know, and my constant drive forward were simply signs of ambition. That they were motivation. That they were strengths. And in many ways, they are. They’ve helped me build a life I’m incredibly proud of.”

Now we’ve recieved direction confirmation of the breakup, and the MAFS bride was “blindsided.”

MAFS Australia’s Stella is ‘deeply saddened’

In a new Instagram story, Stella opened up about the breakup whilst responding to claims that she was unwilling to move to Melbourne. She was; she just needed some time.

“I never imagined I’d be writing something like this, but I feel it’s important to share my truth. Filip ended our relationship. While he had clearly been processing that decision for some time, I genuinely believed we were working towards the same future. I was completely blindsided,” she said.

“One thing I do want to clarify is that, despite what was shown on the show, I had made the decision to move to Melbourne. I own a business that I’ve spent years building, so it wasn’t as simple as packing a suitcase. I needed a few months to wrap things up, end leases and put everything in place before relocating.”

Continuing with the message, Stella admitted that Melbourne “made the most sense” for them as a couple. There was more family support, better work opportunities, and a more affordable “place for us to build a life together.

The former reality TV bride continued: “I’ve always been realistic about my biological clock, and starting a family has been something I’ve hoped for for a long time. I genuinely thought we were making those decisions together.”

“Instead, I received a phone call ending our relationship. I am heartbroken, deeply saddened and, if I’m honest, incredibly embarrassed that something I believed in so wholeheartedly didn’t work out the way I had hoped. While I respect that everyone has the right to choose what’s best for them, I also feel it’s important that the facts are clear. Thank you to everyone who has shown me kindness and support. It has meant more than you’ll ever know.”

A phone call? Brutal.

Stella ended the post with three love hearts.

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Featured image credit: Channel Nine/Instagram