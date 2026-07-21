The Tab

‘Blindsided’ Stella from MAFS Australia details brutal way Filip dumped her in gutting new post

‘I am heartbroken, deeply saddened and, if I’m honest, incredibly embarrassed’

Kieran Galpin | Entertainment
Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google

MAFS Australia’s Stella Mickunaite has confirmed her split from on-screen husband Filip Gregov in a new lengthy message.

Though they got engaged for real at the end of MAFS 2026, sources said they “weren’t on the same page” ahead of their first anniversary. Stella was reportedly left “heartbroken” by the sudden breakup.

After the rumours, Stella and Filip posted some Sherlock Holmes-level riddles on Instagram. Filip wrote about life goals and “building something meaningful,” while Stella posted a lengthy philosophical message about relationships, love, and personal growth.

Credit: Channel Nine

Credit: Channel Nine

“This past week, I went to the depths of it. And I have a feeling the rollercoaster isn’t quite over yet. There are still feelings to be felt. Life has a beautiful way of teaching us. Sometimes gently. And sometimes, when we miss the gentle lessons. Life delivers one that’s heartbreakingly loud. This one was loud. Boy, was it loud,” she wrote.

“Without this experience, I probably would have continued believing that my urgency, my directness, my need to know, and my constant drive forward were simply signs of ambition. That they were motivation. That they were strengths. And in many ways, they are. They’ve helped me build a life I’m incredibly proud of.”

Now we’ve recieved direction confirmation of the breakup, and the MAFS bride was “blindsided.”

MAFS Australia’s Stella is ‘deeply saddened’

Credit: Instagram

In a new Instagram story, Stella opened up about the breakup whilst responding to claims that she was unwilling to move to Melbourne. She was; she just needed some time.

“I never imagined I’d be writing something like this, but I feel it’s important to share my truth. Filip ended our relationship. While he had clearly been processing that decision for some time, I genuinely believed we were working towards the same future. I was completely blindsided,” she said.

“One thing I do want to clarify is that, despite what was shown on the show, I had made the decision to move to Melbourne. I own a business that I’ve spent years building, so it wasn’t as simple as packing a suitcase. I needed a few months to wrap things up, end leases and put everything in place before relocating.”

Continuing with the message, Stella admitted that Melbourne “made the most sense” for them as a couple. There was more family support, better work opportunities, and a more affordable “place for us to build a life together.

The former reality TV bride continued: “I’ve always been realistic about my biological clock, and starting a family has been something I’ve hoped for for a long time. I genuinely thought we were making those decisions together.”

Credit: Instagram

“Instead, I received a phone call ending our relationship. I am heartbroken, deeply saddened and, if I’m honest, incredibly embarrassed that something I believed in so wholeheartedly didn’t work out the way I had hoped. While I respect that everyone has the right to choose what’s best for them, I also feel it’s important that the facts are clear. Thank you to everyone who has shown me kindness and support. It has meant more than you’ll ever know.”

A phone call? Brutal.

Stella ended the post with three love hearts.

For all the latest MAFS news and updates, like The Holy Church of MAFS on Facebook

Featured image credit: Channel Nine/Instagram

More on: MAFS Reality TV TV
Kieran Galpin | Entertainment
Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google

Read Next

Stella and Filip on MAFS Australia 2026

‘I made mistakes’: MAFS Australia’s Stella and Filip share tragic updates following their split

Oh no! MAFS Australia’s Stella and Filip have split, dramatically calling off engagement

Police investigated alleged assault incident between MAFS Australia’s Rhi and Jeff before their split

Latest

‘His mouth was open’: Bonnie Blue recalls one married man’s rabid s*x act during ‘milk me’ stunt

Kieran Galpin

Even the cameramen thought it was ‘different’

Graduates names repeatedly pronounced wrong at Manchester Metropolitan ceremonies

Jessica Berry

A masters student had her name mispronounced several times as she walked the stage

Who House of the Dragon Prince Joffrey where

House of the Dragon brings Joffrey back, but why was he hidden away and suddenly made new heir

Suchismita Ghosh

Why is he so important suddenly?

nss academic support unis

Ranked: Every Russell Group uni by NSS academic support scores – KCL last at 87.4 per cent

Ffion Williams

Oxford topped the table at 93.5 per cent for academic support, while KCL scored lowest at 87.4 per cent, a gap of 6.1 percentage points, according to the National Student Survey 2026

All the famous people you didn’t know went to Durham (and some you can’t stop hearing about)

Ellie Weaver

All the big names who went to the same university as you

Fugitive TikToker responds to life sentence verdict as he denies part in biscuit-related crime

Kieran Galpin

The runaway foodie has now been stripped of his civil rights

Ethan shares the *four* girls he wishes he’d got to know on Love Island, instead of Priya

Hayley Soen

I think he finally knows he was wasting his time

Alicent Helaena die House of the Dragon books

House of the Dragon’s Alicent and Helaena aren’t dying yet, but their real endings will destroy you

Suchismita Ghosh

I am not ready for Helaena’s death

Drag Race’s Baga Chipz responds as people lose it over her shape-shifting transformation

Kieran Galpin

Petition to rename her Baga LentilChipz

Benny Blanco dragged boat Selena Gomez

Benny Blanco’s bizarre trip to see Selena Gomez by boat has people roasting him all over again

Suchismita Ghosh

The internet is actually divided

Five people have drowned in river in Ohio

Five people have drowned after police called to sighting of ‘distraught’ child by river

Hayley Soen

All of the adults in the group have died

‘Blindsided’ Stella from MAFS Australia details brutal way Filip dumped her in gutting new post

Kieran Galpin

‘I am heartbroken, deeply saddened and, if I’m honest, incredibly embarrassed’

Ethan brutally shares which Love Island 2026 couple stand no chance of lasting together

Hayley Soen

He wasn’t even asked

Here’s why Olivia Colman really left Heartstopper Forever as Nick Nelson’s mum Sarah was recast

Suchismita Ghosh

The creator has explained the reason behind it

Does Durham’s marketing focus on the Bailey Colleges too much?

Charlotte Wright

A deep dive into the way Durham is marketed to prospective students

World Cup Lamine Yamal girlfriend Inés García

Lamine Yamal’s girlfriend has been by his side all World Cup, so here’s who Inés García is

Suchismita Ghosh

They went public a couple of months ago

Cambridge’s poorest college spent £537,000 objecting to a busway – then settled for £158,000

Jessica Berry

Clare Hall spent £537,000 on legal fees and surveys opposing the busway, then entered a confidential agreement with Cambridgeshire County Council, withdrawing all objections and receiving £158,000

how Criston Cole dies House of the Dragon books

Criston Cole knows he’s not coming back, so here’s how he dies in the House of the Dragon books

Suchismita Ghosh

It’s so much more brutal than you’d think

Stars in the stands: All the vibey celebrities spotted at the 2026 FIFA World Cup final

Hannah Auckland

The games quickly turned into one of the biggest celebrity hotspots of the year

Watchdog report raises concerns over access to education resources in Lancaster prison

Ella Yarwood

Prisoners reported being denied access to books sent by family or friends, when the prison’s education funding has been cut by 41 per cent