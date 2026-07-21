Ranked: Every Russell Group uni by NSS academic support scores – KCL last at 87.4 per cent

Oxford topped the table at 93.5 per cent for academic support, while KCL scored lowest at 87.4 per cent, a gap of 6.1 percentage points, according to the National Student Survey 2026

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King’s College London had the worst academic support score of all 24 Russell Group universities in the National Student Survey 2026, with 87.4 per cent of students responding positively.

Academic support questions asked students whether it was easy to contact teaching staff when needed and how well teaching staff had supported their learning.

Over 360,000 final year students participated across UK higher education institutions, with 89.3 per cent of students overall responding positively to academic support questions.

Half of Russell Group universities scored below 90 per cent for academic support in 2026.

Oxford was the highest scoring Russell Group university for academic support at 93.5 per cent, followed by Cambridge at 93.4 per cent and Durham at 93.2 per cent.

King’s College London scored the lowest of any Russell Group university at 87.4 per cent, with Manchester just above at 87.7 per cent.

Here are all 24 Russell Group universities ranked by the percentage of students responding positively to academic support questions, according to the National Student Survey 2026.

On the other side of the table, King’s College London scored 87.4 per cent with Manchester narrowly escaping last place with 87.7 per cent.

Here are all 24 Russell Group universities ranked by the percentage of students responding positively to academic support questions, according to the National Student Survey 2026.

University of Oxford – 93.5 per cent

University of Cambridge – 93.4 per cent

Durham University – 93.2 per cent

London School of Economics – 92.7 per cent

University of Warwick – 92.5 per cent

University of Sheffield – 92.1 per cent

University of York – 91.2 per cent

Imperial College London – 90.8 per cent

University of Birmingham – 90.7 per cent

University of Liverpool – 90.3 per cent

Newcastle University – 90.2 per cent

University of Bristol – 90.1 per cent

=13. University of Leeds – 89.6 per cent

=13. University of Nottingham – 89.6 per cent

=13. Queen’s University Belfast – 89.6 per cent

University of Exeter – 89.4 per cent

University of Southampton – 89.3 per cent

Cardiff University – 88.7 per cent

=19. Queen Mary University of London – 88.2 per cent

=19. University of Edinburgh – 88.2 per cent

University of Glasgow – 88.1 per cent

University College London – 87.8 per cent

University of Manchester – 87.7 per cent

King’s College London – 87.4 per cent

King’s College London was contacted for comment.

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