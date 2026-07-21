Ranked: Every Russell Group uni by NSS academic support scores – KCL last at 87.4 per cent
Oxford topped the table at 93.5 per cent for academic support, while KCL scored lowest at 87.4 per cent, a gap of 6.1 percentage points, according to the National Student Survey 2026
King’s College London had the worst academic support score of all 24 Russell Group universities in the National Student Survey 2026, with 87.4 per cent of students responding positively.
Academic support questions asked students whether it was easy to contact teaching staff when needed and how well teaching staff had supported their learning.
Over 360,000 final year students participated across UK higher education institutions, with 89.3 per cent of students overall responding positively to academic support questions.
Half of Russell Group universities scored below 90 per cent for academic support in 2026.
Oxford was the highest scoring Russell Group university for academic support at 93.5 per cent, followed by Cambridge at 93.4 per cent and Durham at 93.2 per cent.
King’s College London scored the lowest of any Russell Group university at 87.4 per cent, with Manchester just above at 87.7 per cent.
Here are all 24 Russell Group universities ranked by the percentage of students responding positively to academic support questions, according to the National Student Survey 2026.
On the other side of the table, King’s College London scored 87.4 per cent with Manchester narrowly escaping last place with 87.7 per cent.
Here are all 24 Russell Group universities ranked by the percentage of students responding positively to academic support questions, according to the National Student Survey 2026.
University of Oxford – 93.5 per cent
University of Cambridge – 93.4 per cent
Durham University – 93.2 per cent
London School of Economics – 92.7 per cent
University of Warwick – 92.5 per cent
University of Sheffield – 92.1 per cent
University of York – 91.2 per cent
Imperial College London – 90.8 per cent
University of Birmingham – 90.7 per cent
University of Liverpool – 90.3 per cent
Newcastle University – 90.2 per cent
University of Bristol – 90.1 per cent
=13. University of Leeds – 89.6 per cent
=13. University of Nottingham – 89.6 per cent
=13. Queen’s University Belfast – 89.6 per cent
University of Exeter – 89.4 per cent
University of Southampton – 89.3 per cent
Cardiff University – 88.7 per cent
=19. Queen Mary University of London – 88.2 per cent
=19. University of Edinburgh – 88.2 per cent
University of Glasgow – 88.1 per cent
University College London – 87.8 per cent
University of Manchester – 87.7 per cent
King’s College London – 87.4 per cent
King’s College London was contacted for comment.
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