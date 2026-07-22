The Tab
cabinet school labour

Where Andy Burnham’s Labour cabinet went to school – and the three who were privately educated

Less than a handful attended private schools, despite politics’ reputation for being dominated by the privately educated

Hannah Auckland | News
Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google

Andy Burnham has unveiled his new cabinet, bringing together politicians from across England, Scotland and Wales to fill some of the biggest jobs in government.

While many ministers have built reputations through Parliament, their educational backgrounds are just as varied. Of the cabinet members whose school education is publicly available, only three are known to have attended fee-paying schools. Several ministers have not publicly disclosed where they went to school.

From state comprehensives and grammar schools to some of Britain’s most prestigious independent schools, here’s where every cabinet member started out and where they went on to study.

Andy Burnham – PM

cabinet school labour

Chris Ratcliffe/POOL/EPA/Shutterstock

The newly appointed prime minister attended St Aelred’s Roman Catholic High School in Newton-le-Willows, a state school, before studying English at Fitzwilliam College, University of Cambridge.

Angela Rayner – Housing Secretary

Angela attended Avondale School in Stockport and is the only member of the cabinet not to have gone to university.

She left school aged 16 while pregnant with her first child, before later entering politics through the trade union movement.

Ed Miliband – Foreign Secretary

Ed attended Haverstock Comprehensive School in London before studying philosophy, politics and economics at Corpus Christi College, Oxford. He later completed a Master of Science at the London School of Economics.

John Healey – Chancellor

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by John Healey (@johnhealeymp)

Burnham’s Chancellor, John Healey studied at Wakefield Grammar School, which was an independent school at the time he attended. He later studied social and political sciences at Christ’s College, University of Cambridge.

Louise Haigh – Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Louise Haigh (@haigh.louise)

Louise Haigh is one of just three members of Burnham’s cabinet publicly known to have attended a private school. She went to Sheffield High School before studying politics at the University of Nottingham. She later completed an LLM in International law at Birkbeck, University of London.

Louise’s appointment has already sparked backlash, with critics pointing to her previous resignation from government over a fraud conviction that was later spent.

Shabana Mahmood – Home Secretary

Shabana attended Small Heath School in Birmingham before studying law at Lincoln College, Oxford.

Wes Streeting – Defence Secretary

Wes went to Westminster City School, a state comprehensive in London, before studying history at Selwyn College, Cambridge.

Yvette Cooper – Health Secretary

Yvette attended Eggar’s School in Hampshire before studying philosophy, politics and economics at Balliol College, Oxford. She later became a Kennedy Scholar at Harvard University.

Lucy Powell – Education Secretary

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Lucy Powell (@lucympowell)

Lucy studied at Parrs Wood High School in Manchester before studying chemistry at the University of Oxford.

Pat McFadden – Work and Pensions Secretary

Pat attended Holyrood Secondary School in Glasgow before studying politics at the University of Edinburgh.

Jonathan Reynolds – Business and Trade Secretary

Jonathan attended St Cuthbert’s RC High School in Rochdale before studying history and politics at the University of Manchester.

Bridget Phillipson – Equalities Minister

Bridget attended Washington School in Sunderland before studying modern history at Hertford College, Oxford.

Lisa Nandy – Culture Secretary

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Lisa Nandy (@lisanandymp)

Lisa studied at Parrs Wood High School in Manchester before studying politics at Newcastle University.

Miatta Fahnbulleh – Energy Secretary

Miatta’s school education has not been publicly disclosed. She studied philosophy, politics and economics at the University of Oxford.

Alex Norris – Justice Secretary

Alex’s school education has also not been publicly disclosed. He later studied at the University of Nottingham.

Heidi Alexander – Transport Secretary

Heidi attended Chislehurst and Sidcup Grammar School before studying geography at Newcastle University.

Angela Eagle – Environment Secretary

Angela attended St Peter’s Church of England School in Formby before studying PPE at St John’s College, Oxford.

Chris Bryant – Secretary of State for Northern Ireland

Chris attended Cheltenham Bournside School before studying English at Mansfield College, Oxford.

Douglas Alexander – Secretary of State for Scotland

Douglas attended Park Mains High School in Renfrewshire before studying politics at the University of Edinburgh.

Stephen Kinnock – Secretary of State for Wales

Stephen studied at Drayton Manor High School before studying modern languages at Queens’ College, Cambridge.

Emma Reynolds – Chief Secretary to the Treasury

Emma attended Wolverhampton Girls’ High School before studying politics and modern history at Wadham College, Oxford.

Anneliese Midgley – Chief Whip

Anneliese’s school education is not publicly disclosed. She later attended the University of Oxford.

Ellie Reeves – Attorney General

Ellie’s school education is also not publicly disclosed. She studied law at University College, Oxford.

Alan Campbell – Leader of the Commons

Alan attended Hylton Red House Comprehensive School in Sunderland before studying at Northumbria University.

Baroness Smith of Basildon – Leader of the Lords

Baroness Smith’s school education has not been publicly disclosed. She later attended the University of Essex.

Hamish Falconer – Minister for Intergovernmental Relations

Hamish attended The King’s School, Canterbury, an independent school, before studying history at Queens’ College, Cambridge.

Kanishka Narayan – Minister for Artificial Intelligence

Kanishka attended The Hyderabad Public School in India before studying mathematics and computational science at Stanford University. He later completed an MBA at the University of Oxford.

Matthew Pennycook – Housing Minister

Matthew’s school education has not been publicly disclosed. He studied history and politics at the University of Oxford.

Based on publicly available information, only three members of Andy Burnham’s cabinet are known to have attended independent schools. Most ministers were educated in the state sector, including comprehensives, grammar schools and church schools.

University tells a different story. At least 12 ministers studied at Oxford and five at Cambridge, making Oxbridge by far the most common destination among the cabinet.

Angela Rayner is the only member not to have attended university, having left school at 16 before building a career through the trade union movement and eventually becoming one of Labour’s most recognisable politicians.

Featured image via Chris Ratcliffe/POOL/EPA/Shutterstock

More on: News Politics Viral
Hannah Auckland | News
Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google

Read Next

Suited then booted: The most iconic fashion moments of UK prime ministers over the years

Everything to know about Count Binface, the ‘space warrior’ standing against Nigel Farage

MPs for Lancaster and Morecambe respond to Sir Keir Starmer’s resignation

Latest

Five stereotypes you’ll meet in every humanities lecture

Jasmine Wesson

You’ll know them all by the end of your first week

House of the Dragon’s Criston Cole wants to die for Alicent, and the actor just explained why

Suchismita Ghosh

So, everything he’s doing is still about Alicent?

The end of Love Island is near: Here’s a depressing relationship update on the former winners

Kieran Galpin

It’s not all doom and gloom, don’t worry – many are in new relationships

NSS 2026 teaching score russell group unis

Ranked: All 24 Russell Group unis by NSS teaching score – Newcastle scores lowest

Hannah Auckland

Oxford tops the Russell Group for teaching quality at 94.4 per cent – while Newcastle scores lowest at 85.6 per cent, a gap of 8.8 percentage points, according to the National Student Survey 2026

Least compatible Love Island 2026 couples star signs

I ranked the least compatible Love Island 2026 couples by star signs, and one couple is doomed

Suchismita Ghosh

Sorry, but the results are brutal

Man falls 40ft after ‘rusty’ zipline snaps at holiday resort and suffers severe nerve damage

Ellissa Bain

The manager has denied allegations of ‘negligence’

cabinet school labour

Where Andy Burnham’s Labour cabinet went to school – and the three who were privately educated

Hannah Auckland

Less than a handful attended private schools, despite politics’ reputation for being dominated by the privately educated

I’m the ‘lucky’ man who got sucked out a plane window and lived; one detail keeps me up at night

Kieran Galpin

He ‘dipped in and out of death’

‘I haven’t been proposed to’: All the signs Jade Thirlwall and Jordan Stephens were splitting

Ffion Williams

The pair haven’t been spotted together since February

Dumped Love Island 2026 most jarring

Dumped Islanders expose who was the ‘most jarring’ in Love Island 2026 villa, and it’s so shady

Suchismita Ghosh

‘She winds me the f**k up sometimes’

Revealed: Lorenzo’s wild secret life before Love Island, with connections to Zayn Malik and Ekin-Su

Hayley Soen

How’s he kept this quiet?!

Rivkah

Inside this child star’s OnlyFans as she details the unsettling reason people love her videos

Kieran Galpin

There are so many pics and clips

The truth about Saffron Barker and boyfriend Josh’s secret split, as they unfollow each other

Ellissa Bain

All their pictures are gone too

Men at the latest Bonnie Blue baby event

The wild and hideous stories from men who attended Bonnie Blue’s ‘milking’ baby-themed event

Hayley Soen

‘My quickest video was 12 seconds long’

D4vd didn't know Celeste Rivas minor

Bodycam footage played at D4vd’s hearing as he claimed he didn’t know Celeste Rivas was a minor

Suchismita Ghosh

But prosecutors allege he first met her when she was 11 years old

Instagram finally lets you replace the audio on old posts, so here’s exactly how to do it

Ellissa Bain

People have been waiting years for this

Olivia Rodrigo dragged for ‘horrendous taste’ as she debuts new boyf with controversial job

Kieran Galpin

The internet is exhausting today

Love Island’s Ellie and Finley share who else they were most attracted to and he didn’t hold back

Ellissa Bain

Finley was VERY quick to answer

Dispatch audio deaf actress Kaylee Hottle crash

Shocking dispatch audio reveals what happened moments after Godzilla star Kaylee Hottle’s crash

Suchismita Ghosh

It also shows just how severe the fatal crash was

Dumped Islander reveals which Love Island 2026 cast member is playing up to cameras most

Hayley Soen

Oh this is shady