Where Andy Burnham’s Labour cabinet went to school – and the three who were privately educated

Less than a handful attended private schools, despite politics’ reputation for being dominated by the privately educated

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Andy Burnham has unveiled his new cabinet, bringing together politicians from across England, Scotland and Wales to fill some of the biggest jobs in government.

While many ministers have built reputations through Parliament, their educational backgrounds are just as varied. Of the cabinet members whose school education is publicly available, only three are known to have attended fee-paying schools. Several ministers have not publicly disclosed where they went to school.

From state comprehensives and grammar schools to some of Britain’s most prestigious independent schools, here’s where every cabinet member started out and where they went on to study.

Andy Burnham – PM

The newly appointed prime minister attended St Aelred’s Roman Catholic High School in Newton-le-Willows, a state school, before studying English at Fitzwilliam College, University of Cambridge.

Angela Rayner – Housing Secretary

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Angela attended Avondale School in Stockport and is the only member of the cabinet not to have gone to university.

She left school aged 16 while pregnant with her first child, before later entering politics through the trade union movement.

Ed Miliband – Foreign Secretary

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Ed attended Haverstock Comprehensive School in London before studying philosophy, politics and economics at Corpus Christi College, Oxford. He later completed a Master of Science at the London School of Economics.

John Healey – Chancellor

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Burnham’s Chancellor, John Healey studied at Wakefield Grammar School, which was an independent school at the time he attended. He later studied social and political sciences at Christ’s College, University of Cambridge.

Louise Haigh – Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster

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Louise Haigh is one of just three members of Burnham’s cabinet publicly known to have attended a private school. She went to Sheffield High School before studying politics at the University of Nottingham. She later completed an LLM in International law at Birkbeck, University of London.

Louise’s appointment has already sparked backlash, with critics pointing to her previous resignation from government over a fraud conviction that was later spent.

Shabana Mahmood – Home Secretary

For unity, not division. 🌹 Only @UKLabour can beat Reform in Gorton and Denton. pic.twitter.com/VcVQj1FyvY — Shabana Mahmood MP (@ShabanaMahmood) February 26, 2026

Shabana attended Small Heath School in Birmingham before studying law at Lincoln College, Oxford.

Wes Streeting – Defence Secretary

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Wes went to Westminster City School, a state comprehensive in London, before studying history at Selwyn College, Cambridge.

Yvette Cooper – Health Secretary

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Yvette attended Eggar’s School in Hampshire before studying philosophy, politics and economics at Balliol College, Oxford. She later became a Kennedy Scholar at Harvard University.

Lucy Powell – Education Secretary

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Lucy studied at Parrs Wood High School in Manchester before studying chemistry at the University of Oxford.

Pat McFadden – Work and Pensions Secretary

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Pat attended Holyrood Secondary School in Glasgow before studying politics at the University of Edinburgh.

Jonathan Reynolds – Business and Trade Secretary

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Jonathan attended St Cuthbert’s RC High School in Rochdale before studying history and politics at the University of Manchester.

Bridget Phillipson – Equalities Minister

Spotted while out campaigning in Enfield – what’s not to love? Vote Labour on Thursday for councils that are on your side, restoring pride in our communities 🌹 pic.twitter.com/74vktQo0xy — Bridget Phillipson (@bphillipsonMP) May 4, 2026

Bridget attended Washington School in Sunderland before studying modern history at Hertford College, Oxford.

Lisa Nandy – Culture Secretary

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Lisa studied at Parrs Wood High School in Manchester before studying politics at Newcastle University.

Miatta Fahnbulleh – Energy Secretary

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Miatta’s school education has not been publicly disclosed. She studied philosophy, politics and economics at the University of Oxford.

Alex Norris – Justice Secretary

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Alex’s school education has also not been publicly disclosed. He later studied at the University of Nottingham.

Heidi Alexander – Transport Secretary

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Heidi attended Chislehurst and Sidcup Grammar School before studying geography at Newcastle University.

Angela Eagle – Environment Secretary

Lovely if cold day to be out campaigning for ⁦@Gvkitchen⁩ ⁦@UKLabour⁩ candidate in the forthcoming byelection She will be a #freshstart for Wellingborough ⁦@EastMidsLabour⁩ (nice to meet you Rob) pic.twitter.com/lPDSTqmwfU — Angela Eagle DBE (@angelaeagle) January 19, 2024

Angela attended St Peter’s Church of England School in Formby before studying PPE at St John’s College, Oxford.

Chris Bryant – Secretary of State for Northern Ireland

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Chris attended Cheltenham Bournside School before studying English at Mansfield College, Oxford.

Douglas Alexander – Secretary of State for Scotland

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Douglas attended Park Mains High School in Renfrewshire before studying politics at the University of Edinburgh.

Stephen Kinnock – Secretary of State for Wales

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Stephen studied at Drayton Manor High School before studying modern languages at Queens’ College, Cambridge.

Emma Reynolds – Chief Secretary to the Treasury

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Emma attended Wolverhampton Girls’ High School before studying politics and modern history at Wadham College, Oxford.

Anneliese Midgley – Chief Whip

Anneliese’s school education is not publicly disclosed. She later attended the University of Oxford.

Ellie Reeves – Attorney General

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Ellie’s school education is also not publicly disclosed. She studied law at University College, Oxford.

Alan Campbell – Leader of the Commons

Thanks to Tyne and Wear Citizens for today’s meeting at St Cuthbert’s RC Church to discuss housing, mental health, refugees and social care. Inspirational as ever to meet pupils from St Cuthbert’s and St Thomas More as well as Mumspace and parishioners. pic.twitter.com/iuR09esHIK — Alan Campbell MP (@alancampbellmp) June 27, 2024

Alan attended Hylton Red House Comprehensive School in Sunderland before studying at Northumbria University.

Baroness Smith of Basildon – Leader of the Lords

This is what we call an ‘early night’ this week for ⁦@LordRoyKennedy⁩ & I as we leave ⁦@UKHouseofLords⁩ at 11.22pm on Thursday night! pic.twitter.com/9a707efaJn — Angela Smith (@LadyBasildon) February 10, 2022

Baroness Smith’s school education has not been publicly disclosed. She later attended the University of Essex.

Hamish Falconer – Minister for Intergovernmental Relations

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Hamish attended The King’s School, Canterbury, an independent school, before studying history at Queens’ College, Cambridge.

Kanishka Narayan – Minister for Artificial Intelligence

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Kanishka attended The Hyderabad Public School in India before studying mathematics and computational science at Stanford University. He later completed an MBA at the University of Oxford.

Matthew Pennycook – Housing Minister

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Matthew’s school education has not been publicly disclosed. He studied history and politics at the University of Oxford.

Based on publicly available information, only three members of Andy Burnham’s cabinet are known to have attended independent schools. Most ministers were educated in the state sector, including comprehensives, grammar schools and church schools.

University tells a different story. At least 12 ministers studied at Oxford and five at Cambridge, making Oxbridge by far the most common destination among the cabinet.

Angela Rayner is the only member not to have attended university, having left school at 16 before building a career through the trade union movement and eventually becoming one of Labour’s most recognisable politicians.

Featured image via Chris Ratcliffe/POOL/EPA/Shutterstock