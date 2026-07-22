Love Island’s Ellie and Finley share who else they were most attracted to and he didn’t hold back

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Ellie and Finley have started doing interviews after their Love Island exit, and they’ve revealed who they would’ve coupled up with if they hadn’t found each other. This is juicy.

She decided to walk with Finley after he was sent packing by the other Islanders in a brutal dumping, certain that she’d found what she was looking for. But everyone wasn’t so sure he felt the same.

The couple went on Tyrique Hyde’s stream last night and were asked who else in the villa they were most attracted to, and would have coupled up with, and Finley was very quick to share his answer.

“If it wasn’t for each other, who were you the most attracted to out of anyone who stepped foot in your season?” Tyrique asked, to which Finley immediately started saying “Yasmin” but stopped himself.

“F**ing hell, that was quick Fin. You don’t f**king help yourself,” Tyrique replied. Ellie took a lot longer to answer, but eventually said she liked Kavan the most.

Explaining herself, Ellie said: “Yeah because I was coupled up with Kavan, and I think of anyone else in the villa I was most attracted to other than Finley was Kavan.”

She was asked what went wrong with Kavan, and she had a one-word answer: “Jasmine.” Brutal! “He wanted to go with Jasmine.” Ellie even admitted that she could have ended up with Kavan if things had been different.

As for Finley, he never explained his answer, but I think the speed at which he said Yasmin says it all, to be honest. He clearly had a thing for her, but she wasn’t interested and was all for Tommy.

Despite all this talk of other people in the villa, Finley and Ellie said things are going really well on the outside, and Ellie’s already talking about moving down to Essex to be with him.

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Featured image credit: ITV