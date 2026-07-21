The Tab is hiring a Branded Partnerships Manager to join our team

We’re looking for an ambitious commercial mind to build our direct brand partnerships offering from the ground up

5 hours ago

The Tab Group is hiring a Brand Partnerships Manager to help us connect some of the world’s biggest brands with millions of students and young people across the UK and US.

This is a rare build-it-from-the-ground-up role: Own the commercial proposition early, close the deals yourself, and grow your remit and team as the business grows.

The Tab Group is the youth and student arm of Digitalbox, alongside Reality Shrine and Film Shrine. We reach huge audiences through student culture, reality TV and film, creating content that speaks directly to young people.

We’re looking for someone entrepreneurial who is excited by building rather than inheriting. You’ll take a differentiated proposition to market, shape how we sell and create partnerships that genuinely connect brands with Gen Z audiences.

What you’ll be doing:

Owning the full sales cycle: Prospecting, pitching, negotiating and closing direct brand and agency partnerships

Building relationships with brands and media agencies across the student and youth space

Shaping our commercial proposition, including pricing, packaging and how we take partnerships to market (sometimes across Reality Shrine and Film Shrine)

Selling integrated campaigns across branded written content, social video, campus activations and events

Growing existing clients into larger, long term partnerships

Working with editorial and social teams to deliver campaigns that perform

We’re looking for someone who:

Has five + years’ experience in media, partnerships or sponsorship sales

Has a proven track record of closing direct brand deals

Is confident pitching to senior decision makers at brands and agencies

Has an entrepreneurial mindset and enjoys building a pipeline from scratch

Has experience selling across social, campus or events

Experience in the student or Gen Z space is a bonus, particularly if you have existing relationships with brands or agencies.

A background working with student-facing categories such as banking, technology, fashion, food delivery, telecoms or graduate recruitment would be especially valuable.

What you’ll get:

Uncapped commission with accelerators – your rate rises once you pass target

9am-6pm Mon-Thurs (flexible start), and a 4.30pm finish on Fridays

25 days holiday plus bank holidays, and your birthday off

Hybrid working, with at least one day a week in our Spitalfields office

Pension, life assurance, and cash towards routine medical and dental

24/7 GP helpline and mental health support

Company parties and retreats, and a MacBook Air

How to apply:

Think you could help build the future of youth and student brand partnerships?

Email your CV to [email protected] with the job title in the subject line, plus a short note on a direct partnership or branded content deal you’re proud of: what you sold, to whom, and the result.

Let us know your salary expectations and your notice period.

Applications close at 11.59 pm on Sunday 2nd August.