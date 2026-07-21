The Tab
heriot watt uni clearing closing

‘Scottish citizens should be prioritised’: Students react as Heriot-Watt closes clearing to Scots

Scottish applicants will not be able to access Clearing for any of its courses

Phoebe Davies | News
Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google

Heriot Watt University’s decision to close Clearing to Scottish students has sparked criticism online. Many people described the move as “unfair” and questioned why the university excluded Scottish applicants.

The university recently confirmed it would not accept Scottish applicants through Clearing this year. The change applies across all programmes. As a result, Scottish students cannot secure a place at the university through the Clearing process.

However, students and members of the public quickly shared their reactions on social media. One person described the decision as “disgraceful and unfair”. Another wrote: “This is insane and blatant discrimination. I don’t know how they’re getting away with this.”

‘It’s absolutely disgusting’

Meanwhile, others argued that Scottish students should take priority at Scottish universities. One response said: “It’s absolutely disgusting. Places should be reserved and prioritised for Scots in Clearing.” Another added: “Scottish citizens should always be prioritised over others in Scottish universities.”

Not everyone blamed the university. One person commented: “They can’t do anything, hit their legal max of Scottish students mandated by the Scot Gov.” Another simply wrote: “Count Binface save us.”

Although opinions differed on who was responsible, many responses reflected wider frustration with Scotland’s higher education funding system. Several commenters argued that the situation highlighted the pressures facing both universities and prospective students.

The university previously confirmed that Clearing is closed to Scottish domiciled applicants across all programmes this year. It said the decision reflects the limited number of funded places available for Scottish students. The university also encouraged prospective applicants to explore alternative options through its admissions team.

A spokesman for Heriot-Watt University previously told The Edinburgh Tab: “We are delighted to be in the strong position of having filled all our Scottish Government funded places for Scottish students. This reflects the strength and appeal of our portfolio in the Scottish market.”

Featured image via Instagram @heriotwattuni

Phoebe Davies | News
Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google

Read Next

arthurs seat fire 2026

Firefighters tackle blaze ripping through Edinburgh’s Arthur’s Seat

University of Edinburgh graduate with rare brain tumour to compete at Commonwealth Games

Heriot-Watt closes Clearing to Scottish students after filling funded places

Latest
heriot watt uni clearing closing

‘Scottish citizens should be prioritised’: Students react as Heriot-Watt closes clearing to Scots

Phoebe Davies

Scottish applicants will not be able to access Clearing for any of its courses

ryan gosling la la land poster

‘La La Hand’: Bizarre reason why Ryan Gosling is edited in La La Land’s 10th anniversary poster

Ffion Williams

It seems his dance moves were not quite up to scratch back in 2016

‘A tornado from the inside’: Olivia Wilde speaks out about relationship with Harry Styles

Ffion Williams

She claims their relationship ‘hurt’ the success of Don’t Worry Darling

Here’s the hidden WhatsApp trick that keeps your photos in original quality instead of blurry

Suchismita Ghosh

You’ve probably been sending images and videos the wrong way

First stunt to latest: Bonnie Blue’s content evolution horrifyingly compared, with visual aids

Kieran Galpin

I almost forgot how different her early content was

Inside Lamine Yamal relationship brother Keyne

Inside World Cup winner Lamine Yamal’s adorable relationship with his iconic little brother Keyne

Suchismita Ghosh

He is basically Spain’s mascot now

Forget rugby, these are the nichest societies Liverpool has to offer

Mary Rossiter

Fancy swapping the initiations out for some bird watching?

lines on your skin during a nap

The scientific reason you get lines on skin during a nap but not a full sleep is mind blowing

Hayley Soen

I can’t believe there’s in-depth science behind this

Branded Partnerships Manager hiring

The Tab is hiring a Branded Partnerships Manager to join our team

Francesca Eke

We’re looking for an ambitious commercial mind to build our direct brand partnerships offering from the ground up

Influencer charged with drink driving

Wannabe influencer charged over drink driving with kids in car, hours after posting martini pictures

Hayley Soen

‘Little joys,’ she captioned the pictures

‘His mouth was open’: Bonnie Blue recalls one married man’s rabid s*x act during ‘milk me’ stunt

Kieran Galpin

Even the cameramen thought it was ‘different’

Graduates names repeatedly pronounced wrong at Manchester Metropolitan ceremonies

Jessica Berry

A masters student had her name mispronounced several times as she walked the stage

Who House of the Dragon Prince Joffrey where

House of the Dragon brings Joffrey back, but why was he hidden away and suddenly made new heir

Suchismita Ghosh

Why is he so important suddenly?

nss academic support unis

Ranked: Every Russell Group uni by NSS academic support scores – KCL last at 87.4 per cent

Ffion Williams

Oxford topped the table at 93.5 per cent for academic support, while KCL scored lowest at 87.4 per cent, a gap of 6.1 percentage points, according to the National Student Survey 2026

All the famous people you didn’t know went to Durham (and some you can’t stop hearing about)

Ellie Weaver

All the big names who went to the same university as you

Fugitive TikToker responds to life sentence verdict as he denies part in biscuit-related crime

Kieran Galpin

The runaway foodie has now been stripped of his civil rights

Ethan shares the *four* girls he wishes he’d got to know on Love Island, instead of Priya

Hayley Soen

I think he finally knows he was wasting his time

Alicent Helaena die House of the Dragon books

House of the Dragon’s Alicent and Helaena aren’t dying yet, but their real endings will destroy you

Suchismita Ghosh

I am not ready for Helaena’s death

Drag Race’s Baga Chipz responds as people lose it over her shape-shifting transformation

Kieran Galpin

Petition to rename her Baga LentilChipz

Benny Blanco dragged boat Selena Gomez

Benny Blanco’s bizarre trip to see Selena Gomez by boat has people roasting him all over again

Suchismita Ghosh

The internet is actually divided