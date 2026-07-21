‘Scottish citizens should be prioritised’: Students react as Heriot-Watt closes clearing to Scots

Scottish applicants will not be able to access Clearing for any of its courses

3 hours ago

Heriot Watt University’s decision to close Clearing to Scottish students has sparked criticism online. Many people described the move as “unfair” and questioned why the university excluded Scottish applicants.

The university recently confirmed it would not accept Scottish applicants through Clearing this year. The change applies across all programmes. As a result, Scottish students cannot secure a place at the university through the Clearing process.

However, students and members of the public quickly shared their reactions on social media. One person described the decision as “disgraceful and unfair”. Another wrote: “This is insane and blatant discrimination. I don’t know how they’re getting away with this.”

‘It’s absolutely disgusting’

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Heriot-Watt University (@heriotwattuni)

Meanwhile, others argued that Scottish students should take priority at Scottish universities. One response said: “It’s absolutely disgusting. Places should be reserved and prioritised for Scots in Clearing.” Another added: “Scottish citizens should always be prioritised over others in Scottish universities.”

Not everyone blamed the university. One person commented: “They can’t do anything, hit their legal max of Scottish students mandated by the Scot Gov.” Another simply wrote: “Count Binface save us.”

Although opinions differed on who was responsible, many responses reflected wider frustration with Scotland’s higher education funding system. Several commenters argued that the situation highlighted the pressures facing both universities and prospective students.

The university previously confirmed that Clearing is closed to Scottish domiciled applicants across all programmes this year. It said the decision reflects the limited number of funded places available for Scottish students. The university also encouraged prospective applicants to explore alternative options through its admissions team.

A spokesman for Heriot-Watt University previously told The Edinburgh Tab: “We are delighted to be in the strong position of having filled all our Scottish Government funded places for Scottish students. This reflects the strength and appeal of our portfolio in the Scottish market.”

Featured image via Instagram @heriotwattuni