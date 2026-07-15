University of Edinburgh graduate with rare brain tumour to compete at Commonwealth Games

Archie Goodburn became a campaigner for better support and funding for brain tumour research after his diagnosis in 2024

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Edinburgh swimmer Archie Goodburn has inspired teammates after returning to competitive swimming following his diagnosis with a rare and incurable brain tumour.

The 24-year-old breaststroke swimmer received the diagnosis in 2024 after experiencing unusual symptoms while training. Doctors discovered three oligodendrogliomas, a rare type of brain tumour that accounts for a small percentage of brain cancer cases.

Despite the diagnosis, Archie has continued to train and compete at the highest level. He recently secured his place at the Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games, where he will represent Scotland in the men’s 50 metre breaststroke.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Archie Goodburn 🚀🧑🏽‍🚀 (@archie_goodburn)

Teammates have praised Archie for his determination and resilience, describing his attitude as an inspiration to those around him. He has continued to balance elite level competition with treatment and his chemical engineering studies.

Since revealing his diagnosis, Archie has also become a campaigner for better support and funding for brain tumour research. He has called for greater investment in treatments and improved access to clinical trials for patients across the UK.

Archie began taking the drug Vorasidenib through an early access programme, allowing him to delay chemotherapy and radiotherapy while continuing his swimming career. He has described the treatment as life changing. Further, he says more research is needed to improve outcomes for people diagnosed with brain tumours.

The athlete said: “Graduating from Edinburgh is a moment of immense pride that I’ll never forget, and doing it just days before a home Commonwealth Games makes it all the more special.

“I’m hugely grateful to the university for the support I’ve received throughout my degree, both academically and through the Performance Swimming programme.

“Balancing the two would simply not have been possible without it, and it’s been a privilege to study here.”

Mark Munro, director of sport and active health at the University of Edinburgh, said: “Archie’s graduation is a fantastic achievement and reflects the determination, discipline and commitment he has shown both in his studies and in the pool.

“Balancing the demands of a degree with competing at the highest level of competition is no small feat.

“Archie embodies what is possible when talented student athletes are supported to pursue excellence across all aspects of university life, with his selection for Team Scotland highlighting the strength of our world-class performance sport programmes.

“We are incredibly proud to see Archie graduate before competing in a home Commonwealth Games and wish him every success in Glasgow.”

Brain cancer remains the biggest cancer killer of children and adults under 40 in the UK. Goodburn hopes sharing his story will encourage greater awareness of the condition and help secure more funding for research.

As he prepares to compete at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Goodburn continues to inspire teammates and supporters through both his performances in the pool and his campaign to improve care for future patients.

Featured image via Instagram @archie_goodburn