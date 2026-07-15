The Tab

University of Edinburgh graduate with rare brain tumour to compete at Commonwealth Games

Archie Goodburn became a campaigner for better support and funding for brain tumour research after his diagnosis in 2024

Phoebe Davies | News
Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google

Edinburgh swimmer Archie Goodburn has inspired teammates after returning to competitive swimming following his diagnosis with a rare and incurable brain tumour.

The 24-year-old breaststroke swimmer received the diagnosis in 2024 after experiencing unusual symptoms while training. Doctors discovered three oligodendrogliomas, a rare type of brain tumour that accounts for a small percentage of brain cancer cases.

Despite the diagnosis, Archie has continued to train and compete at the highest level. He recently secured his place at the Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games, where he will represent Scotland in the men’s 50 metre breaststroke.

Teammates have praised Archie for his determination and resilience, describing his attitude as an inspiration to those around him. He has continued to balance elite level competition with treatment and his chemical engineering studies.

Since revealing his diagnosis, Archie has also become a campaigner for better support and funding for brain tumour research. He has called for greater investment in treatments and improved access to clinical trials for patients across the UK.

Archie began taking the drug Vorasidenib through an early access programme, allowing him to delay chemotherapy and radiotherapy while continuing his swimming career. He has described the treatment as life changing. Further, he says more research is needed to improve outcomes for people diagnosed with brain tumours.

The athlete said: “Graduating from Edinburgh is a moment of immense pride that I’ll never forget, and doing it just days before a home Commonwealth Games makes it all the more special.

“I’m hugely grateful to the university for the support I’ve received throughout my degree, both academically and through the Performance Swimming programme.

“Balancing the two would simply not have been possible without it, and it’s been a privilege to study here.”

Mark Munro, director of sport and active health at the University of Edinburgh, said: “Archie’s graduation is a fantastic achievement and reflects the determination, discipline and commitment he has shown both in his studies and in the pool.

“Balancing the demands of a degree with competing at the highest level of competition is no small feat.

“Archie embodies what is possible when talented student athletes are supported to pursue excellence across all aspects of university life, with his selection for Team Scotland highlighting the strength of our world-class performance sport programmes.

“We are incredibly proud to see Archie graduate before competing in a home Commonwealth Games and wish him every success in Glasgow.”

Brain cancer remains the biggest cancer killer of children and adults under 40 in the UK. Goodburn hopes sharing his story will encourage greater awareness of the condition and help secure more funding for research.

As he prepares to compete at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Goodburn continues to inspire teammates and supporters through both his performances in the pool and his campaign to improve care for future patients.

Featured image via Instagram @archie_goodburn

Phoebe Davies | News
Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google

Read Next

Heriot-Watt closes Clearing to Scottish students after filling funded places

Ranked: All 24 Russell Group unis by NSS assessment and feedback – Edinburgh scores lowest

Historic Edinburgh building left damaged after major fire rips through Princes Street

Latest

‘Unbelievably unfair’: Ticket ‘glitch’ stops UoY students buying additional graduation tickets

Hannah Rambour

Students were informed via email that they were unable to purchase tickets to their own ceremonies due to the error

Wow, everyone’s saying the same thing about Zendaya’s ‘otherworldly’ Odyssey red carpet looks

Anna Williamson

Once again, her red carpet premiere looks are insane

Ohio pastor ‘astounded’ as he details jarring interactions with 16 rescued kids and their gran

Kieran Galpin

His interactions were so different to what officials have said

Nearly 4,000 humanities jobs lost in a year – here are the Russell Group unis making cuts

Eloise O'Neill

Exeter is cutting 150 humanities jobs despite its own annual report claiming ‘a year of continued financial stability’ – while Nottingham risks leaving the East Midlands with no language degrees

The dad and son who do gay OnlyFans have returned, and somehow the videos are even raunchier

Kieran Galpin

‘The best father I could wish for’

The clock is ticking! Here’s exactly how to save your Snapchat memories before it’s too late

Anna Williamson

This process is a procrastinator’s worst nightmare

The quiet $112k rural home that has now been dubbed Ohio’s ‘House of Horrors’

Hayley Soen

The five-room house was home to the Siders family and their 16 children

5 things guaranteed to happen at graduation

Hannah Auckland

Don’t worry, it’s a rite of passage to violently trip on stage x

University of Edinburgh graduate with rare brain tumour to compete at Commonwealth Games

Phoebe Davies

Archie Goodburn became a campaigner for better support and funding for brain tumour research after his diagnosis in 2024

Maps

Wait! It turns out the world map we all know is completely wrong, and lowkey racist?

Kieran Galpin

The world map being racist was not on my bingo card

Princes Street closure to continue into Edinburgh Fringe after Debenhams fire

Phoebe Davies

The council advised people to expect disruption and allow extra time for their journeys

The three items on new McDonald’s Caesar menu everyone’s totally freaking out about

Ellissa Bain

It sounds so good

Burnt, bitten and bashed by peasants: How every dragon tragically dies in House of the Dragon

Kieran Galpin

I don’t think my heart can take this

Cardiff University pays £700k settling student complaints about strikes and marking delays

Mischa Denney-Richards

Cardiff University received over 1,000 complaints from students

Warwick launches new STEM racing centre in F1 partnership to inspire future engineers

Isabella Link

Warwick is partnering with STEM Racing, Maaden and Aston Martin Aramco Formula One Team

Jobs of Ohio parents and grandparents who kept 16 kids in vile conditions have been revealed

Ellissa Bain

They were paying rent

Breaking: Another Love Island 2026 cast member has QUIT the show

Hayley Soen

This close to the final!

Serious update in 16 Siders kids’ case as judge issues gag order over two specific incidents

Kieran Galpin

The ‘reasonable constraints are necessary’

Elicia’s dad lashes out at Love Island’s Finley and Ellie in ‘disgusting’ x-rated rant

Ellissa Bain

He called them vile names in the ‘inappropriate’ video

Tiny room recreated in simulation shows ‘deplorable’ conditions for 16 children in Ohio home

Hayley Soen

‘It breaks my heart that someone had to endure this’