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Princes Street closure to continue into Edinburgh Fringe after Debenhams fire

The council advised people to expect disruption and allow extra time for their journeys

Phoebe Davies | News
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Following the major fire that engulfed the former Debenhams building on Princes Street last Thursday, it has been confirmed that part of the road will remain closed for several weeks, with disruption expected to continue into the Edinburgh Fringe Festival.

Firefighters were called to the scene on July 9th and worked through the early hours of the morning to tackle the blaze, before continuing to dampen hotspots and secure the building. The incident caused widespread disruption across Edinburgh city centre, with road closures, bus diversions and delays to public transport.

The City of Edinburgh Council has since confirmed that restrictions around the site will remain in place while work continues to make the building safe.

@theedinburghtab

Major fire at the old Debenhams on Princes Street. Avoid the area if you’re in town #edinburgh #princesstreet #edinburghnews

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Disruptions to the festival are expected

The closure is expected to have a significant impact during August, when Edinburgh welcomes thousands of visitors for the Fringe Festival.

Buses that would normally travel along Princes Street will continue to be diverted via George Street. To accommodate, the council has confirmed that the usual closure of George Street during the festival will not take place this year.

The decision means bars, restaurants and Fringe venues will be unable to extend into the roadway as they have in previous years. Some businesses have raised concerns that the changes could affect footfall. Subsequently, this will create a more challenging trading environment during one of the busiest periods of the year.

The council issued a statement

Council leader Jane Meagher described the situation as “ever changing”.

She added: “Our focus continues to be on making the building safe while aiming to retain as many of its historic features as we can. This is a painstaking process and will take time.

“I’m acutely aware that we’re now entering the busiest period of the year for Edinburgh, and there will inevitably be disruption in and around the city centre.

“We will continue to work with bus, tram, and other transport colleagues to keep the city moving as best we can.”

The council has advised people travelling into the city centre during the coming weeks to expect disruption and allow extra time for their journeys.

Emergency services are investigating

The exact cause of the fire has not yet been confirmed. A joint investigation by Police Scotland and the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service is ongoing.

Structural engineers continue to assess the damaged building, and authorities have not confirmed when Princes Street will fully reopen. Until then, traffic management measures and public transport diversions are expected to remain in place.

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Phoebe Davies | News
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