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three dots tattoo

People are realising the dark meaning behind this three dots tattoo, and I’m appalled

If you’ve got this and don’t know the meaning, I’m sorry

Hayley Soen | Trends
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Plenty of us get tattoos thinking they’re super deep, artsy or reflective of our personalities. But some people are apparently only just realising they’ve got a tattoo which has associations they might not really want. A tweet is going viral right now, making everyone worried about the meaning if you see an individual with a tattoo of three dots.

The tattoo can be anywhere on someone’s body, but apparently the symbol holds a lot of meaning. “If you see someone with a three-point tattoo, run as far as you can,” one post has said. It attached a photo of three different types of tattoo, all of which have three dots in their design. Another added: “If you see someone with a three-dot tattoo, you might want to get out of there fast.”

Well, now I simply HAVE to know what all the fuss is about?!

So, what is the meaning behind the three dots tattoo?

The meaning behind the three dots tattoo is actually quite dark…and serious. It looks as though the lore is more specific to when the points are tattooed in a triangle shape, but some say it’s any variety of having three dots on you.

The three dots in a triangle is associated with the phrase “mi vida loca” (“my crazy life”). The tattoo originates from prison and gang culture. Historically, it originated in underground and prison cultures as a symbol of street life, rebellion, and survival.

It signals a chaotic, high-risk lifestyle – often linked to the idea that it ends in jail, hospital, or the graveyard. Not everyone wearing it is dangerous, but the association is real. And anything directly associated with death is well, shocking. Deep.

Obviously, it goes without saying that each person may have their own personal significance and story behind their three-dot triangle tattoo. But, approach with caution! And if you have this tattoo and had no idea it might have had a deeper meaning behind it, I can only apologise.

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More on: Brainrot Social Media Viral
Hayley Soen | Trends
Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google

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