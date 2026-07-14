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Daveigh Chase estate who will inherit

Daveigh Chase left behind a huge six-figure estate, and here’s who is expected to inherit it now

She did not leave a will

Suchismita Ghosh | Entertainment
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Daveigh Chase left behind a huge six-figure estate, and who is expected to inherit it has now been revealed in new court documents.

The late actress, who was best known for voicing Lilo in Disney’s Lilo & Stitch and playing Samara Morgan in The Ring, died in Los Angeles on June 16, 2026, aged 35. A medical examiner later ruled that she died from AIDS, with chronic polysubstance use listed as another significant condition.

In the years leading up to her death, she had struggled with addiction and homelessness. Her former manager also recently revealed that she had been missing from the lives of many friends and colleagues for more than a decade.

Now, according to probate filings obtained by PEOPLE, Daveigh left behind an estate worth an estimated $400,000 (around £295,000). The documents state that the estate consists entirely of personal property, with no real estate included.

But because Daveigh did not leave a will, here’s who could inherit the estate.

So, who is expected to inherit the money?

Daveigh Chase estate who will inherit

via Startraks/Shutterstock

The court documents state that Daveigh was never married and had no children. They also confirm that she was survived by her mother, Cathy Chase, and her father, John Schwallier.

Basically, because she died without a will, California’s intestacy laws will determine who inherits her estate. Under those rules, when someone dies without a spouse or children, their estate generally passes to their surviving parents, subject to the probate process and any orders made by the court.

Her mother, Cathy Chase, has now petitioned the Los Angeles County Superior Court to be appointed administrator of the estate. The petition also asks the court to allow her to manage the estate under California’s Independent Administration of Estates Act and approve a $400,000 bond.

A probate hearing has been scheduled for August 12, 2026, according to the filing.

The documents also include a signed acknowledgement from Cathy. It outlines the responsibilities she would take on if she is appointed personal representative. Those duties include protecting the estate’s assets, notifying creditors, keeping financial records and filing an inventory of the estate with the court.

Daveigh’s mother has previously spoken about her daughter’s struggles with addiction. In an interview with The Daily Mail, she said, “I never kicked my daughter out. She wanted freedom and these people got her hooked on some drugs. That was the beginning.”

She also said, “As a mother, you don’t give up on your child. I was hoping she would still come home.”

For more like this, like The Tab on Facebook. Featured image via Startraks/Shutterstock.

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Suchismita Ghosh | Entertainment
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