Daveigh Chase’s dad claims he was kept apart from daughter as he details family’s torn relationship

‘I have been looking for my daughter for 13 years’

3 hours ago

Daveigh Chase’s dad has opened up about his estrangement from his daughter, claiming he was kept away from her for most of her life and spent years trying to find her before she died.

The former child star, who voiced Lilo in Disney’s Lilo & Stitch and played Samara in The Ring, died aged 35 earlier this month. The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner confirmed her cause of death was acquired immunodeficiency syndrome (AIDS), with chronic polysubstance use also listed as a significant contributing condition.

Now, Daveigh’s estranged father, John Schwallier, has spoken about the years they spent apart, claiming he hadn’t had a proper conversation with his daughter since she was just a toddler.

John claimed his last serious conversation with Daveigh happened when she was around three and a half years old. He said after that, despite repeatedly trying to stay in touch while he was living in Las Vegas and Daveigh was growing up with her mum in Oregon, he was never able to speak to her again.

“I would keep calling and leave messages, but no one would call me back,” he told the Daily Mail. “I never spoke to Daveigh again. And I paid Cathy every penny to take care of Daveigh, but she kept her from me.”

He also claimed, “If Daveigh was with me, she would not have turned out like this.”

‘I have been looking for my daughter for 13 years’

John explained that he never stopped hoping he would reconnect with his daughter. In fact, he said he had actually spent the last 13 years trying to find her. “I have been looking for my daughter for 13 years. Where was the media then? It’s tragic,” he said.

“I have since spoken to Daveigh’s friends, trying to get to know my daughter,” he added.

John also revealed that he was in Las Vegas on the day Daveigh died when he received a phone call from Roy Hernandez, a man who said he was her boyfriend. Hernandez told him Daveigh was drifting in and out of consciousness, so John immediately travelled to Los Angeles to be with her.

He managed to speak to his daughter over the phone before rushing to hospital. John said he made it there in around two and a half hours, but sadly it was too late.

Following Daveigh’s death, John has also said he plans to fight for a share of her ashes after she was cremated. He claimed he would take legal action if necessary.

“I will fight her for Daveigh’s remains in Probate Court,” he said. “Daveigh was emancipated, so I don’t think she will get any money. I will fight her on that.”

John insisted his dispute wasn’t about money, adding, “It’s not about the money. This was my daughter, and I didn’t get to see my daughter for years because of her [mother].”

He continued, “I want her remains because she belongs with me. [Cathy] can keep half [of the ashes] if she wants, but that is my daughter.”

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