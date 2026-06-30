Daveigh Chase’s dad’s tragic reaction as Disney star’s cause of death is confirmed as AIDS

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Daveigh Chase’s dad has spoken out about his daughter’s cause of death after earlier confirming her tragic passing.

On Monday, the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner revealed that Daveigh Chase’s official cause of death was acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, better known as AIDS. The medical report also listed “Chronic polysubstance use” as another major condition, something her mum spoke out about.

“She was seeking drugs and was partying with the wrong people. I never kicked my daughter out. She wanted freedom and these people got her hooked on some drugs. That was the beginning,” she said.

Daveigh’s reliance on narcotics came after a motorcycle accident in 2016, with the doctor prescribing her oxycodone for the pain. It spiralled from there, leaving the former child star homeless and in and out of jail.

“She was completely gone, like, out of her mind. I honestly thought there was something wrong with her. My daughter was never diagnosed with mental health other than PTSD. But the drugs took hold of her,” her mum added.

Daveigh Chase’s dad commented on her cause of death

Speaking to The New York Post, Daveigh Chase’s estranged dad, John Schwallier, reacted to her cause of death. He’d not seen her since she was six years old, but they spoke on the phone when she was a kid.

John admitted that Daveigh’s cause of death “doesn’t surprise” him, stating “it is what it is” and that “it’s something you sometimes have to expect with the lifestyle she was living.”

Daveigh’s remains went to her mother, Cathy, but John said he’s willing to go to court to get some of them. He wants to put the remains in a handmade box in his home in the Philippines.

“I had an empty feeling inside for not being with her for all these years,” he added.

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Featured image credit: Disney and Tom Rodriguez/Globe Photos via ZUMA Press Wire/Shutterstock