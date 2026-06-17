The awful reason Oliver Tree’s body is yet to be identified after the helicopter crash

All the other victims have been identified

2 hours ago

The death of Oliver Tree has been confirmed by his former record label, his friends, and the United States Embassy, but his body is yet to be formally identified.

“We are shocked and saddened by Oliver’s untimely passing. He was a remarkable talent—a gifted artist and songwriter who forged a thoroughly unique and captivating style,” Warner Music Group said.

“Oliver was endlessly inventive and a true original. He was a cherished friend to many and a beloved member of our music family. He profoundly loved music and his fans, and his absence will be deeply felt. We extend our heartfelt condolences to Oliver’s family, friends, and team, as well as the families and loved ones of all those affected by this tragic event.”

Singer-songwriter Oliver Tree was one of six people killed in a tragic two-helicopter accident last weekend. His producers were also killed in the crash, though one miraculously survived when he opted for land travel instead of air. The other five confirmed dead include YouTuber Gaspi, producers Lucas Brito Chaves and Lucas Vignale, and pilots Alexandre Souza and Charles Marsillac.

An investigation is currently underway to determine the cause of the crash, but an investigator theorised it could be down to “human error.”

The reason Oliver Tree’s body hasn’t been identified

The bodies of Brazilians Lucas Brito, Charles Marsillac and Alexandre Souza, and Argentines Gaspar Prim and Lucas Vignale, have all been formally identified after the crash, the 42nd Police Station confirmed.

Tragically, Oliver Tree’s body is still in the process of being properly identified. His body was in such a state that identification was impossible, with local media noting that it was too “charred” to work with.

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The Instituto Médico-Legal Afrânio Peixoto (IML) is currently analysing Oliver’s dental arch, but if that doesn’t work, they will turn to DNA testing.

Despite the lack of official identification, the US embassy has expressed its condolences to the singer’s family. They’re currently dealing with the transfer process, but have not disclosed details out of respect.

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Featured image credit: Chris Tuite/imageSPACE/Shutterstock and ANDRE COELHO/EPA/Shutterstock