‘I was meant to be with you’: Sole survivor of crash that killed Oliver Tree speaks out

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The helicopter crash that Oliver Tree died in also claimed the lives of five other people, and this man was supposed to be there as well.

Over the weekend, a tragic accident saw two helicopters crash into one another mid-flight. It killed pop star Oliver Tree, YouTuber Gaspi, Lucas Brito Chaves, and Lucas Vignale. Both pilots, Alexandre Souza and Charles Marsillac, also lost their lives.

The exact cause of the crash is yet to be determined, but a police investigator believes that human error might have played a part.

Oliver Tree died in the crash, but this man survived thanks to his friends

Oliver Tree had a number of producers with him at the time, including the late Argentine producer Lucas Vignale. Another producer, Victor Wao, was present but not on the helicopter.

Victor, too, was supposed to be on that flight, but he has a serious fear of flying. At the last minute, his friend and colleague, Lucas Vignale, decided to hire a car to take his friend to their destination in Angra dos Reis, Brazil.

“I was supposed to be with you in that helicopter, but I didn’t go at the last minute. You told me that, since I was afraid of flying, you had gotten a car to take me to Angra,” he said.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Victor WAO (@waoofficial)

It was a small act, but an act that saved his life.

Sharing an array of pictures on his Instagram, he wrote: “THANK YOU FOR BEING THE BEST FRIEND I COULD ASK GOD FOR! I will always remember you with that smile on your face that enchanted everyone! I love you, See you on the other side @iamlucasfrota @frotographs_ I love you forever.”

People shared their condolences in the comments, and in a follow-up post, Victor stood beside Luca’s coffin as he shared: “It was hard to say goodbye to you today, brother, But you will never be forgotten. I love you! I promise that your dream will continue to live within us and we will honor it.”

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Featured image credit: Instagram