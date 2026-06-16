The Tab
It was hard to say goodbye to you today, brother, But you will never be forgotten. I love you! I promise that your dream will continue to live within us and we will honor it.

‘I was meant to be with you’: Sole survivor of crash that killed Oliver Tree speaks out

‘I will always remember you’

Kieran Galpin | Entertainment
Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google

The helicopter crash that Oliver Tree died in also claimed the lives of five other people, and this man was supposed to be there as well.

Over the weekend, a tragic accident saw two helicopters crash into one another mid-flight. It killed pop star Oliver Tree, YouTuber Gaspi, Lucas Brito Chaves, and Lucas Vignale. Both pilots, Alexandre Souza and Charles Marsillac, also lost their lives.

The exact cause of the crash is yet to be determined, but a police investigator believes that human error might have played a part.

Credit: Instagram

Credit: Instagram

Oliver Tree died in the crash, but this man survived thanks to his friends

Oliver Tree had a number of producers with him at the time, including the late Argentine producer Lucas Vignale. Another producer, Victor Wao, was present but not on the helicopter.

Victor, too, was supposed to be on that flight, but he has a serious fear of flying. At the last minute, his friend and colleague, Lucas Vignale, decided to hire a car to take his friend to their destination in Angra dos Reis, Brazil.

“I was supposed to be with you in that helicopter, but I didn’t go at the last minute. You told me that, since I was afraid of flying, you had gotten a car to take me to Angra,” he said.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Victor WAO (@waoofficial)

It was a small act, but an act that saved his life.

Sharing an array of pictures on his Instagram, he wrote: “THANK YOU FOR BEING THE BEST FRIEND I COULD ASK GOD FOR! I will always remember you with that smile on your face that enchanted everyone! I love you, See you on the other side @iamlucasfrota @frotographs_ I love you forever.”

People shared their condolences in the comments, and in a follow-up post, Victor stood beside Luca’s coffin as he shared: “It was hard to say goodbye to you today, brother, But you will never be forgotten. I love you! I promise that your dream will continue to live within us and we will honor it.”

For more like this, like The Tab on Facebook.

Featured image credit: Instagram

More on: Celebrity Music News
Kieran Galpin | Entertainment
Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google

Read Next

Oliver Tree

Police share dark insight into the cause behind helicopter crash that killed Oliver Tree

Oliver Tree final 24 hours Brazil Helicopter

Oliver Tree shared his final 24 hours in Brazil before the helicopter crash that killed six

Oliver Tree shared heartbreaking details of his money and will just weeks before his tragic death

Latest
Brazilian bungee instructor stunts videos resurface

Videos resurface of Brazilian bungee instructor’s dangerous stunts before fatal jump arrest

Suchismita Ghosh

The video captions have a different meaning now

plane

‘She trapped us’: Passengers on delayed flight held captive by influencer’s ‘rude’ speech

Kieran Galpin

She’s added some context, but people are still angry

Bungee jumper says it was an ‘unusual day’ with ‘long delays’ when woman tragically died

Ellissa Bain

He jumped off the same bridge hours before her

What happens to students if their university closes – and why protections are ‘inadequate’

Olivia Duggan

If your university closes mid-year, there is currently no guarantee you could finish your degree, and international students could lose their visa status entirely

Bonnie Blue and Love Island 2026 stars

Bonnie Blue rips into Love Island’s Jasmine calling her a ‘hypocrite’ in deeply personal spat

Hayley Soen

‘Lorenzo is far too good for you. Ask me how I know’

It was hard to say goodbye to you today, brother, But you will never be forgotten. I love you! I promise that your dream will continue to live within us and we will honor it.

‘I was meant to be with you’: Sole survivor of crash that killed Oliver Tree speaks out

Kieran Galpin

‘I will always remember you’

Woman claims to have been secret lover of Chris Watts

Chris Watts had another secret lover and she’s sharing all about their ‘unsettling’ encounter

Hayley Soen

There’s evidence of a third woman, too

Oliver Tree

Police share dark insight into the cause behind helicopter crash that killed Oliver Tree

Kieran Galpin

Officials are investigating two possible causes

All the Nottingham venues where you can watch England in the World Cup

Ellamaria Viscomi

Soak in the action, despite the timezones

FIFA verdict Shaun Evans gesture

World Cup referee accused of making ‘white power’ gesture speaks out as FIFA reaches verdict

Suchismita Ghosh

‘The Disciplinary Committee has also taken note of Mr Evans’ statement’

Madonna

Daredevil who performed with Madonna dies in awful tandem BASE jumping accident

Kieran Galpin

A 50-year-old man also died

Bunnie Xo shares cryptic response as Jelly Roll files for divorce after 10 years together

Ellissa Bain

One of the posts was an underwear photo

Newcastle’s very own Dan Burn gets ready ahead of England’s first World Cup game

Tilly Nelson

Big Dan Burn has been selected over Harry Maguire to represent England in the 2026 FIFA World Cup

love island tom clare molly smith wedding

Love Island’s Tom Clare details which reality TV stars are invited to his wedding to Molly Smith

Claudia Cox

Not many Islanders made the cut

My data was accessed in a cyber attack on Nottingham uni – it could turn my world upside down

Ellamaria Viscomi

Students say they feel ‘scared’ after well-known hackers got hold of their data

Bungee jumper who died after ropes weren’t attached was still alive when found, nurse shares

Hayley Soen

The nurse who was first to the horror scene has spoken out

Bonnie Blue

The truth of the viral Bonnie Blue Funko POP as man storms B&M’s aisles on crusade to find it

Kieran Galpin

She’ll look just peachy next to Batman

A look at Wade Griffin’s life in Texas now, after Taylor Parker ‘ruined’ his reputation

Ellissa Bain

He is rebuilding his life

We found out the filthy context behind *that* picture of Bonnie Blue and Love Island’s Lorenzo

Hayley Soen

‘I slipped him a blue ski mask’

‘This is the Hilton’: Taylor Parker’s pleasant life on death row now, as she speaks from jail

Ellissa Bain

She likes it there and doesn’t want to go home