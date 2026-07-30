A third woman married to A Toxic Love Story’s Ian Diaz emerges, and they have kids

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Ian Diaz, the man at the centre of A Toxic Love Story, had a third woman on the hook, it seems.

In the new Netflix documentary, we learned that Ian Diaz and Michelle Hadley were engaged in the mid 2010s. Things were going swimmingly for them, but upon moving into a condo close to Disneyland, Ian changed. He became controlling and abusive, Michelle said, and even set up security cameras INSIDE the room to keep tabs on her. She ultimately decided to break up with him after fulfilling his fantasy of being a cuckold.

After the split, Ian moved on with Angela Connell, who earlier faked cancer in a bid to garner attention. They were a match made in hell, and carried out the subsequent plot to jail Michelle together. It’s unclear whether Angela was simply another of Ian’s victims, but that concept was referenced in A Toxic Love Story.

The whole situation came to an explosive conclusion in 2023 when Ian Diaz was jailed for conspiracy to commit cyberstalking, cyberstalking, and perjury. But now, three years after he was locked behind bars in federal prison, a completely new woman has popped up in the picture.

A Toxic Love Story’s Ian Diaz was engaged once, married twice

In a new report from TMZ, sources revealed that Ian was married once again, this time to a woman called Amy. Now, here’s where the timeline gets a little confusing.

Ian and Amy were an item before Ian dated Angela and Michelle, putting their initial relationship somewhere in the early 2010s. They split up for an undisclosed reason, but came back together after Angela was out of the picture around 2017.

According to those sources, Ian and Amy got married in secret in 2020, which was a year before his arrest in 2021. They have multiple kids, apparently.

“She comforted him when Ian discovered Angela was never pregnant with twins,” the report points out.

Though Amy’s identity is very much unknown, the sources said she is Ian’s biggest supporter. She doesn’t believe he’s guilty, and believes he had no part in the Lilith is Truth stalking affair.

A Toxic Love Story is available on Netflix now. For all the latest Netflix news and drops, like The Holy Church of Netflix on Facebook.

Featured image credit: Netflix