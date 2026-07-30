It’s only been a couple of days, but already a Love Island 2026 girl has bagged a brand deal

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Despite the final only having been a matter of days ago, the first Love Island 2026 brand deal is here. That influencer mode has well and truly been activated.

The final was on Monday, and Lorenzo and Julia were crowned as winners. But maybe the winner is someone else, as it was neither of them who have bagged work already.

In fact, maybe the true winner of the show was none other than Casa Amor’s Charleen Murphy. Kavan, who? She’s working with a beauty brand, using her time in the villa already.

“Oh we’re soooo back,” she said in an Instagram post. “I’m SO excited to share with yous my third (wtf!?!) makeup collection with @kashbeauty launching August 6th, my fave one yet.”

It looks as though Charleen has done a shoot for her range, which includes her own choice of lip products, blushes, and other makeup essentials. One of her previous ranges with the brand was a skin glaze, and beauty headband. She’s also had a range of lip oils.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Charleen Murphy (@charleenmurphy)

27-year-old Charleen was already an influencer before the show. As she said in her post, this is her third range with the brand, and she was set up with a management before she set foot in the villa. They were probably working behind the scenes setting her up with deals while she was on the show.

Ahead of Love Island, Charleen had brand deals and trips as her full-time job. She entered the villa with over 450k followers on Instagram, and a further 430k followers on TikTok. Charleen runs her brand, DB Fashion & Makeup Bloggers Ltd, which has been established since 2022.

When Charleen was flown out for Love Island, she was literally on an influencer brand trip. She was in St Tropez with haircare brand Kérastase. This was alongside the likes of her bestie Lucinda Strafford, and other Islanders Jessie Wynter and Mimii Ngulube.

Get it, girl!

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