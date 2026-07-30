Married lawyer placed on leave as viral TikTok captures him making out with much-younger employee

2 hours ago

Two New York City lawyers have found themselves at the centre of a scandal after a now-viral TikTok captured them making out in the park.

Nathaniel D Cullerton, 45, and his junior, Kelsey Borenzweig, 29, were making out in Central Park when TikToker Jay Guapõ captured it. He posted it for his 3.5 million followers, and chaos ensued. It’s now amassed 4.5 million views on one post alone.

“Get a room. There’s kids around,” the TikToker interrupted them with as Nathaniel attempted to snatch the phone. “Don’t touch me, don’t touch — if you touch me I’ll have to touch you.”

The tryst happened a week ago, but more details soon emerged about the would-be couple. Both lawyers work at Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz, with Nathaniel a partner and Kelsey a junior associate. Both work in the litigation department.

Nathaniel has also been married to a fellow lawyer since 2016, and they also own a $2.3 million luxurious Upper East Side co-op apartment together, the Daily Mail reported. Meanwhile, though Kelsey was, at one point, dating a fellow junior lawyer, she now appears to be single.

Given the nature of the viral story, it has naturally been compared to the equally viral tale involving Coldplay, a CEO, and an HR rep.

Nathaniel D Cullerton has allegedly been placed on leave

According to The New York Post, Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz has since placed Nathaniel D Cullerton on leave pending an investigation. The Financial Times also reported that the lawyer was due to jump ship to another firm with half a dozen other employees, but that too has been put on hold.

Both of the lawyers are still featured on the website for Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz.

The Daily Mail’s reporters seemed to tail Nathaniel earlier this week, and he ignored their questions as he rushed around town.

Neither party have spoken out as of yet, but Kelsey Borenzweig, Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz, and Nathaniel D Cullerton have all been approached for comment.

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Featured image credit: TikTok