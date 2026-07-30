Lorenzo follows all but three of the Love Island 2026 cast on Insta, and this feels targeted

2 hours ago

Are we stepping into the post villa beef era? Maybe it would seem so, as our winner Lorenzo seems to have been very selective with who he follows on Instagram after Love Island 2026.

In the last couple of days, the Islanders have got their phones back after being in the villa. And, they’ve started posting again, and following each other. So, that finally gives us insight into who was close, and who really… wasn’t.

It would seem Lorenzo has made his alliances clear, as he’s gone on a following spree spreading love to his fellow Love Island cast members. Well, all apart from three of them.

Lorenzo has chosen to snub his ex Yasmin, and couple Lola and Fitz. Yep, he follows literally everyone else, apart from those three. Yasmin maybe I can understand? He might find it awkward and not want to follow her? She’s also not followed him, so maybe there was a bit more bad blood there than we were made to believe.

Lola and Fitz feels random though. And to pick a couple? There *has* to be a reason why he’s decided to ignore them both. What happened here? Fitz literally shared a photo of Lorenzo on his grid, and tagged him. But Lorenzo hasn’t followed back?! Lola has also followed Lorenzo, and had nothing in return. I need to know what’s going on here.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fitzy (@fitzy.007)

It would seem Instagram is being used to show alliances elsewhere, too. Jasmine followed absolutely everyone from the cast as soon as she got her phone back…. but snubbed just Julia.

There’s clearly some serious beef between them because people noticed that Jasmine purposely didn’t hug Julia when she was crowned as the winner during the final either. Instead, she turned her back and made a beeline straight for Lorenzo. Lorenzo and Jasmine follow each other, by the way.

Is this… drama?!

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