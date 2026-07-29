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I found The Odyssey’s ‘caked-up’ naked dead guy, and he’s revealed whether a prosthetic was used

‘The Odyssey should win best picture because of the deer man’s cakes’

Kieran Galpin | Entertainment
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Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey is an Oscar landslide waiting to happen, and though the shots, score, and performances were the shining aspects of the film, all anyone can talk about is this dead guy’s ass.

In the film, upon meeting the iconic witch Circe, Odysseus kills a stag that turns back into a human. It alludes to Circe’s incredible power, which is obviously confirmed when she turns Odysseus’ men into pigs.

In a moment that pulled some viewers out of the gripping film, the dead man boasted the internet’s most popular ass since Connor Storrie in Heated Rivalry.

In one post, which shared a picture of the scene from within the cinema, one person wrote: “Lowkey my dream physique btw.”

For the most part, many of the comments are shockingly explicit, but one of the more nuanced responses read: “Honestly the Odyssey should win best picture because of the deer man’s cakes.”

“Caked up in 13th century BC is wild,” another said.

Nearly 5,000 people have saved that post alone, so do with that what you will.

This is the man who played the dead guy in The Odyssey

Michaś Rachowiecki is a stunt performer and chartered mechanical engineer currently living in Bristol. He was the aforementioned “caked up” guy in The Odyssey.

He outed himself in an Instagram post where he was taking a selfie with the deer who played him in animal form. In a second photo, his trailer bore the sign “naked man”, and in another, you could see him with the arrow sticking out of his back.

Though some stunt performers request a body double or a prosthetic when showing off their more intimate areas, Michaś didn’t.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Michaś (@michas.action)

“Absolute privilege to have been a small part of The Odyssey (2026) Enjoy seeing my butt on the big screen. With my spirit animals being looked after by the wonderful @ohhoneynothanks,” he wrote in the caption. “Thanks to @take3agency for the opportunity.”

Predictably, his comment section is hilarious.

“Ahaha this is amazing! What part of the film? I’ll keep an eye out,” one person wrote alongside a peach emoji.

Another wrote: “Thank you for your assets.”

“Watching from Fiji and you had a full bakery back there!” someone else added.

There are definitely worse things you can go viral for.

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Featured image credit: Instagram

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Kieran Galpin | Entertainment
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