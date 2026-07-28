Hats off: All the 2026 celebrity grads with honorary degrees from UK unis

From TV stars to ex-prime ministers, here are six of the most famous honorary grads

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‘Tis the season where mortar boards fly and every restaurant within a five mile radius is booked up for graduation dinners… But it isn’t just full-time students receiving their degrees; a handful of celebrities and important figures have received honorary degrees at summer congregations across the country.

So, in honour of graduation season drawing to a close, here are some of the celebrities who walked the stage in cap and gown at UK universities this summer.

Ncuti Gatwa

The doctor with a doctorate! Best known for his role as Eric Effiong in Sex Education and his role as the Fifteenth Doctor, Ncuti Gatwa received his second honorary doctorate from the University of Glasgow this summer.

He received his first honorary degree from his alma mater, the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland, in 2022.

In an Instagram caption, Ncuti wrote: “I think the official title is “Doctor of the University”…a lady at the drinks ceremony afterwards said they missed a trick by not saying Doctor of the Universe and I can’t help but agree…”

He described his award as an “immense honour.”

Maisie Williams

Game of Thrones star Maisie Williams was awarded an Honorary Doctorate of Arts by Bath Spa University in June.

Maisie is best known for playing Arya Stark in Game of Thrones, but the university acknowledged her work as a “champion for female empowerment, environmentalism and diversity in the arts” alongside her award-winning career.

The university also highlighted her impact on social media and support of “many worthy causes”, including NGO WaterAid, Greenpeace, and the Dolphin Project.

During her speech, Maisie highlighted her unconventional educational journey, thanking her mum for letting her drop out of school at age 15.

Nick Mohammed

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Durham University (@durhamuniversity)

Traitors, Slow Horses, and Ted Lasso star Nick Mohammed was awarded an honorary doctorate from his alma mater, Durham University.

Despite studying geophysics from 1999 until 2003, the actor was recognised for his contribution to the arts. He remarked of this journey: “Safe to say, at no point during my time studying did I think it would translate into a contribution to the arts – but here we are.”

Nick referred to his award as “such a huge privilege.”

George Clarke

Internet personality and Strictly contestant George Clarke was among one of the recipients of Bath Spa’s honorary doctorate degrees – two days after Maisie was awarded hers.

The university highlighted George as someone who had managed to “successfully [bridge] the worlds of social media and mainstream entertainment” through his “authentic humour” and “ability to connect with audiences across multiple platforms.”

In his speech to the BSU graduates, George said: “I’d like to firstly thank Bath Spa University for the immense privilege of being given this honorary doctorate. I’d also like to congratulate everyone today on receiving their real-life degrees.”

Dame Jacinda Ardern

Jacinda Ardern, former New Zealand Prime Minister praised internationally for her leadership, was one of the nine recipients of University of Oxford honorary degrees this summer.

The university describes these degrees as “the most prestigious awards the University can confer.”

She graduated alongside tennis legend Billie Jean King, Bridgerton star Adjoa Andoh, ballet dancer Carlos Acosta, and former CEO of GSK Dame Emma Walmsley.

Adjoa Andoh

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Best known for her role as Lady Danbury in Bridgeton, Adjoa graduated with an honorary doctorate from the University of Oxford alongside Jacinda Ardern.

Previously, Adjoa was appointed Professor Emeritus and Cameron Mackintosh Visiting Professor of Contemporary Theatre – a prestigious role now held by Cate Blanchett.

Adjoa said of her appointment: “I just find days like this very encouraging when you feel the world is in a shaky state.”

Featured image via Bath Spa University and Instagram @ncutigatwa