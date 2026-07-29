Lorenzo’s most iconic Love Island moments ranked from nonchalant king to totally unhinged

3 hours ago

Lorenzo and Julia are the official king and queen of Love Island 2026, and Lorenzo pretty much carried this entire series. With his carefree nonchalance, quirky stories and brilliantly timed humour, he provided all the entertainment. So, here’s a *very accurate* ranking of his most iconic moments.

7. ‘Don’t worry Ellie’

In seventh place we have that incredible time when Lorenzo called Yasmin “Ellie” as a joke. She was ranting to him about how Aidan had accidentally called her “Ellie” not once but twice, and Lorenzo replied: “Don’t worry Ellie.” Absolutely hilarious. Perfectly timed. 10/10.

6. The many, many songs he made up

Next up we have Lorenzo’s many songs. From “Island Boys” to the Casa song and “Nepo baby,” he’d turn pretty much anything into a song at every opportunity and rope in other Islanders as backing singers and music video dancers. They must have been really bored in there.

5. Secretly filming the other Islanders

In fifth place is Lorenzo secretly taking pictures and filming the other Islanders without them knowing. The most iconic was during Ellie and Tommy’s huge argument, when he was seen zooming in on his phone while sitting on the day beds. The other Islanders also found random pics of Namibia on his phone. Why did he do it? Who knows.

4. ‘What’s your junction?’

Next up is that time Lorenzo was absolutely horrified that people didn’t know what their junction on the M25 is. He and Yasmin were chatting about being from Hertfordshire and Kent, which are just around the M25 from each other. “What’s your junction?” he asked her, which he thought was a really normal question, but everyone cracked up laughing. “How do you not know your junction?” he replied in shock.

3. Lorenzo in the glam room

In third place we have Lorenzo being one of the girlies in the glam room. The girls were telling him about all the best products, and he was really impressing them with his knowledge of skincare brands like Laneige. Then he joked that he’d left his lip balm in his “other dress”. Obsessed.

2. Lint rolling his pillow

The silver medal goes to Lorenzo lint rolling his pillow. The lights were about to be turned off, and he was like “Wait, I’m just finishing lint rolling my pillow”. As you do. But they turned the lights off anyway, and the next clip was him lint rolling his pillow using the light from his phone in the night view camera. We’re really verging on unhinged here. Who does that?!

1. Lorenzo’s strict night out routine

And the top spot has to go to Lorenzo’s borderline psychotic night out routine. It begins with ironing and changing his bedsheets in the afternoon, so he can get into a nice fresh bed when he gets home. Then, when he gets back, he showers, eats two Ferrero Rochers, drinks a bottle of water and then goes to bed. In that exact order. Every week. Unhinged.

@loveisland I dunno what’s crazier… Lorenzo’s ironing ritual or his late night nutty treat 🤣 Add this to your Saturday night routine and tune in at 10pm on ITV2 or ITVX for more hilarious Unseen Bits from the Love Island Villa 🙈 #LoveIsland ♬ original sound – Love Island – Love Island

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Featured image credit: ITV