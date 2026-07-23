The Tab

The complex origins of Zendaya’s 3,000-year-old earrings which sparked backlash online

The issue for most archeologists isn’t the earrings themselves – it’s where they came from

Hannah Auckland | Entertainment
Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google

Zendaya has found herself at the centre of an unexpected backlash after wearing a pair of earrings featuring ancient Iranian gold artefacts to the London premiere of The Odyssey.

The actress wore the redesigned earrings, which incorporate gold discs believed to date back to around 700 BC, while promoting Christopher Nolan’s latest film.

While fans praised the striking look, archaeologists are questioning whether objects of such historical significance should ever become red carpet accessories.

‘The earrings themselves are made out of looted antiquities’

via David Fisher/Shutterstock

The issue for most archeologists isn’t the earrings themselves – it’s where they came from.

Dr Annelise Baer, an archaeologist and producer, said the main ethical issue was “that the earrings themselves are made out of looted antiquities”. Dr Baer, whose video about Zendaya’s earrings drew criticism from some who felt it condoned the use of the artefacts, said the debate had overshadowed the wider issue.

An Instagram creator known as Dr Z called Zendaya’s choice to wear the earrings “gross.” On top of that, an Iranian-born art historian, Professor Sussan Babaie, said she believes objects like these likely carried important spiritual meaning and therefore, should not be reduced to fashion accessories.

She described them as “human heritage” and said using them on a Hollywood press tour strips them of much of their original significance. She added, “[it is] shocking to see that no one thought maybe this is not a good idea”.

Other archaeologists are questioning why replicas weren’t created instead. Rather than preserving the artefacts in their original form, critics claimed they have been transformed into luxury fashion pieces and removing them from their archaeological context. Others argued that using ancient relics as jewellery risks encouraging demand for artefacts whose origins cannot always be verified.

Some archaeologists have also claimed jewellery from this period was never simply decorative. Gold ornaments often marked social status, were buried alongside elites and could even carry religious symbolism. Genuine pieces surviving for three millennia are exceptionally rare

Are they ‘responsibly stewarded’?

One of the biggest criticisms isn’t simply that Zendaya wore ancient artefacts. Instead, critics argue that the original gold plaques were transformed into modern luxury jewellery.

The discs were turned into earrings by London jeweller Glenn Spiro using 18-carat yellow gold and diamonds as part of his Materials of the Old World collection. According to Spiro, many of the artefacts in the collection were acquired over decades by his father.

However, the exact history, or provenance, of the individual pieces has never been publicly documented. The earrings were later acquired by Barron London.

Some people argue that remounting the artefacts allows modern audiences to appreciate ancient craftsmanship.

Others say altering archaeological objects removes them from their original historical context and risks turning cultural heritage into a luxury fashion statement.

According to Barron’s statement, the earrings “are responsibly stewarded in accordance with their documented provenance and all applicable legal requirements”. The company added that loaning them to Zendaya was intended to celebrate the artistry of ancient Persian goldsmiths and was not meant for commercial purposes. In a statement, Barron London said: “The intention behind the loan was never commercial. It was to celebrate the remarkable artistry of ancient Persian goldsmiths and to encourage wider appreciation of one of the world’s great artistic traditions.

“At a time when Iran is so often represented through the lens of contemporary politics, we hope these earrings can also remind audiences of the country’s profound cultural, artistic and historical legacy.”

‘There is not enough cultural knowledge’

The backlash goes far beyond one pair of earrings. Zendaya isn’t the first celebrity to face questions over historically significant items.

Questions over who owns ancient artefacts have become increasingly prominent in recent years, with museums and collectors facing calls to return culturally significant objects to their countries of origin.

For archaeologists, the debate isn’t really about a Hollywood red carpet at all. It’s about whether priceless historical artefacts should ever leave museums and private collections to become wearable fashion

Featured image via David Fisher/Shutterstock

More on: Celebrity Film Viral Zendaya
Hannah Auckland | Entertainment
Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google

Read Next

Drama controversy Christopher Nolan The Odyssey

Cast to costumes: Every drama and controversy that’s overshadowed Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey

Wow, everyone’s saying the same thing about Zendaya’s ‘otherworldly’ Odyssey red carpet looks

Zendaya reveals why she literally couldn’t say her lines on the first day filming The Odyssey

Latest

£75k to £1million: The estimated earnings for each Love Island 2026 cast member after the show

Hayley Soen

Leaving the villa might be the best thing Ellie’s ever done

Fitness influencer banned from ‘pathologically jealous’ gym and faces huge fine if she returns

Ffion Williams

Customers complained Edda Elisa had been hogging mirrors to take selfies and violating filming policies in the gym

The complex origins of Zendaya’s 3,000-year-old earrings which sparked backlash online

Hannah Auckland

The issue for most archeologists isn’t the earrings themselves – it’s where they came from

Christopher Nolan absurd on-set rule

Christopher Nolan has an ‘absurd’ on-set rule, and even Anne Hathaway got called out over it

Suchismita Ghosh

‘It was like being in The Devil Wears Prada again’

Did Aidan and Kavan know each other was going on Love Island? We finally know the answer

Ellissa Bain

Aidan seemed so shocked to see his brother

This is who will win Love Island 2026, according to all the dumped Islanders

Hayley Soen

I can’t believe the final is almost here

old House of the Dragon characters book age

The age differences are massive, so here’s how old House of the Dragon characters are in the book

Suchismita Ghosh

There’s a 10 year age gap between Rhaenyra and Alicent in the book

Woman sentenced after killing kids’ dad outside daycare with their two children in the car

Ellissa Bain

He had just picked them up when he was fatally shot

Love Island

Love Island’s Elicia brands Priya ‘bitter’ in seething response to gross ‘job shaming’ comments

Kieran Galpin

‘You work on the National Rail’ was NASTY

‘Let me catch my breath’: Bonnie Blue details how the men at her new stunt treated her baby bump

Kieran Galpin

Some guys needed to chill

Lola Sean unaired Love Island chat exit

Lola exposes unaired Love Island conversation that led to her and Sean finally leaving the villa

Suchismita Ghosh

There’s so much we don’t see

Man finds three dead bodies in Connecticut house he bought at auction in chilling discovery

Ellissa Bain

Police described the remains as ‘skeletal’

Jasmine’s savage blog from before Love Island has resurfaced, and some people are gonna HATE it

Kieran Galpin

I didn’t think it was possible to love her more

Lorenzo was secretly told off by Love Island producers and got a warning over actions in the villa

Hayley Soen

Unfortunately, I can really picture him doing this

Full list of quotes for TikTok’s ‘1000 Little Things’ trend, that’s based on old Tumblr blog

Ellissa Bain

It’s so nostalgic

Brutal dumped Islanders said Mica Love Island

All the brutal things dumped Islanders have said about Mica after Love Island and boy, it’s bad

Suchismita Ghosh

‘I don’t feel like she even genuinely likes Samraj’

All the staged moments Love Island 2026 producers have set up, and detail they have in common

Hayley Soen

It’s so fake it hurts

Missing context behind Jasmine’s ‘G check’ comment on Love Island explains cringe Kavan insult

Ellissa Bain

She didn’t even use the slang term right

Credit: Warner Bros

Kaylee Hottle’s dad tragically reacts as child film star’s brutal cause of death is revealed

Kieran Galpin

‘Kaylee is no longer mine to grieve’

Priya and Elicia on Love Island 2026

After her comments on Love Island, who actually has highest earning job out of Priya and Elicia?

Hayley Soen

Tbh, Elicia probs would want to go back to the National Rail