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Man finds three dead bodies in Connecticut house he bought at auction in chilling discovery

Police described the remains as ‘skeletal’

Ellissa Bain | News
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A Connecticut man has had the shock of his life after he bought a house at an auction last month and found three dead bodies inside.

Edward Marchion bought the four-bedroom Burlington home, which sits on more than two acres of land, at an auction in June. He got a bargain, placing the winning bid of $525,000 after the house was valued at $650,000. Bidders weren’t allowed to see the interior before placing their bid. When he got the keys and entered the home for the first time, he found the remains of three people.

Two of the bodies have been identified as Sally Anne Cash, who would have been 54, and her son Brian, who would have been 23 this month. The third body is still undergoing DNA testing. Cash bought the Burlington home in 2019 with her husband Paul, but it’s not clear when they died or how long their bodies had been inside the house.

Credit: Google Maps

Connecticut State Police described the remains as “skeletal” and said there is no evidence that a crime was committed. They are not treating the deaths as suspicious and said there’s no threat to the public. Tests also indicated there was no sign of carbon monoxide.

Court records show that the couple stopped making their $3,000-a-month mortgage payments in late 2024 and the bank sent a formal letter to repossess the home in August 2025, but received no response. So, the home was put up for sale by the bank via a foreclosure auction. With these kinds of auctions, homes are always sold “sight unseen,” so bidders can’t see the interior.

Christopher Thogmartin, the lawyer appointed to oversee the auction, told the Wall Street Journal he assumed the property was abandoned because the lawn was so overgrown. However, he did think it was strange because the home was worth two times the amount left on its mortgage.

Credit: Google Maps

Local residents can’t believe nobody checked inside the home before it went to auction. “It seemed like the type of thing where somebody would go into the house and at least make sure there are no dead bodies,” Matt Turner said.

Marchion has already paid a deposit of $82,000, but asked the completion of the property to be delayed until the police investigation is complete. A New Britain judge agreed to suspend the sale on Tuesday, WTNH reports. The investigation into the deaths is still ongoing.

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Featured image credit: Google Maps

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Ellissa Bain | News
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