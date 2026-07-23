After her comments on Love Island, who actually has highest earning job out of Priya and Elicia?

Tbh, Elicia probs would want to go back to the National Rail

30 minutes ago

Last night on Love Island, Priya made some pretty brutal comments about dumped Islander Elicia, and her job. After watching a clip of Aftersun during The Grafties, Priya questioned why Elicia had been invited onto the show, and told her to “Go back to the National Rail.”

She said: “I don’t care what Elicia says. I don’t care. It’s cringy. Go back to the National Rail. You work on the National Rail, why are you f*cking sitting on Aftersun.” Like her job has anything to do with that.

After this, Twitter was rightly so in uproar. “Priya job shaming people and their jobs? What’s wrong with working on a railway?? What does Priya even do???,” one person said.

Priya job shaming people and their jobs? What’s wrong with working on a railway?? What does Priya even do??? #loveisland #LoveislandUK pic.twitter.com/6k0OQs7vnM — TrendShift 🍵 ⏳ (@TrendshiftTea) July 22, 2026

So, what does Priya do for work? And how does it compare to Elicia? Here’s a rundown of both of their jobs, and their expected earnings in the roles they do.

What jobs did Priya and Elicia have before Love Island, and how much do they earn?

Priya is a business development manager, based in Surrey. This job role can be very different, based on the company and field she is doing it under. However, the average base salary for a business development manager in Surrey is approximately £42k. So, it’s a pretty well-paid role.

Elicia is from Rotherham, and her job title is team organiser. Through the show, we learned that this role is with a train company. A team organiser for a UK based train company can expect to be paid £30k per annum. Plus, she’ll free rail travel. I can’t lie, that is worth it on its own. Working for the National Rail is also known to have great work packages, including generous pensions and leave allowances.

To get her job, Elicia had to show a “high level of IT knowledge”, “excellent written and verbal skills” and “general knowledge of the rail industry”.

Girls, you are both very successful in your fields, and job titles have nothing to do with eligibility for Aftersun. Shall we leave it at that?

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