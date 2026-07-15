The Tab

Ok, here’s exactly what Elicia from Love Island 2026’s job is and what she does on the trains

Her salary is £30k, with free train travel

Hayley Soen | Entertainment
Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google

Every night on Love Island 2026 right now, Iain Stirling will make a joke about bombshell Elicia and her job in the trains service. Some sort of delays pun will be made, without fail.

Not much has been said about her line of work while she’s been in the villa, other than that she somehow works with trains. Which isn’t that helpful really, is it? So here’s what Elicia actually does for work.

Elicia on Love Island 2026

via ITV

What was the job Elicia had before Love Island 2026?

Elicia is from Rotherham, and her job title is team organiser. Through the show, we learned that this role is with a train company.

She’s not really described what on earth “team organiser” actually means, but there is a job listing on UK train company SouthEastern’s website for a team organiser, which describes exactly what her job is day-to-day. The role is Monday to Friday, and Elicia can expect to be paid £30k per annum, plus free rail travel. Bonus!

The job description has some bullet points that describe exactly what the day-to-day in this job is. They read:

  • Provide a highly professional level of administrative support for the Head of Drivers and Operations Managers’ team.
  • Manage the Head of Drivers’ diary on a daily basis, ensuring that any relevant agendas and paperwork are provided in a timely manner.
  • Oversee the recording, analysis, and reporting of safety events, ensuring data-driven insights are communicated across the organisation and to external bodies like the ORR, contributing to continuous safety improvements.
  • Generating monthly reports in diverse formats, including written reports and conference presentations, distributed to managers across the organisation.
  • Arrange meetings, seminars and conferences as required.  Compile and produce agendas, minutes and actions in a timely and accurate manner.

To get the job, Elicia had to show a “high level of IT knowledge”,  “excellent written and verbal skills” and “general knowledge of the rail industry”.

Well, now we know exactly what she does!

For all the latest Love Island news and gossip, like The Holy Church of Love Island on Facebook.

More on: Dating Love Island Reality TV
Hayley Soen | Entertainment
Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google

Read Next

Elicia’s dad lashes out at Love Island’s Finley and Ellie in ‘disgusting’ x-rated rant

Dumped Islander reveals who is most annoying to live with in the Love Island 2026 villa

The wages the Love Island 2026 cast earned in jobs before the show reveal who needs fame boost

Latest

Exactly what happened to the Costa Concordia ship wreckage after the 2012 disaster

Hayley Soen

Over $2billion was spent on salvaging the wreckage

Ok, here’s exactly what Elicia from Love Island 2026’s job is and what she does on the trains

Hayley Soen

Her salary is £30k, with free train travel

Jude Bellingham dating girlfriend

Everyone wants to know who Jude Bellingham’s girlfriend is, so here’s a look at his dating life

Suchismita Ghosh

He is very private about it

The names, ages and nationalities of all 32 Costa Concordia victims, and how they died

Ellissa Bain

The youngest was a five-year-old child

Exactly how much compensation the Costa Concordia passengers and their families got

Ellissa Bain

The disaster cost the cruise company billions in total

Ranked: All 24 Russell Group unis by NSS organisational management – Oxford scores lowest

Anna Williamson

Birmingham leads the Russell Group for organisational management at 87 per cent – while Oxford scores just 73 per cent, the lowest of any Russell Group university in the National Student Survey 2026

‘Unbelievably unfair’: Ticket ‘glitch’ stops UoY students buying additional graduation tickets

Hannah Rambour

Students were informed via email that they were unable to purchase tickets to their own ceremonies due to the error

Wow, everyone’s saying the same thing about Zendaya’s ‘otherworldly’ Odyssey red carpet looks

Anna Williamson

Once again, her red carpet premiere looks are insane

Ohio pastor ‘astounded’ as he details jarring interactions with 16 rescued kids and their gran

Kieran Galpin

His interactions were so different to what officials have said

Nearly 4,000 humanities jobs lost in a year – here are the Russell Group unis making cuts

Eloise O'Neill

Exeter is cutting 150 humanities jobs despite its own annual report claiming ‘a year of continued financial stability’ – while Nottingham risks leaving the East Midlands with no language degrees

The dad and son who do gay OnlyFans have returned, and somehow the videos are even raunchier

Kieran Galpin

‘The best father I could wish for’

The clock is ticking! Here’s exactly how to save your Snapchat memories before it’s too late

Anna Williamson

This process is a procrastinator’s worst nightmare

The quiet $112k rural home that has now been dubbed Ohio’s ‘House of Horrors’

Hayley Soen

The five-room house was home to the Siders family and their 16 children

5 things guaranteed to happen at graduation

Hannah Auckland

Don’t worry, it’s a rite of passage to violently trip on stage x

University of Edinburgh graduate with rare brain tumour to compete at Commonwealth Games

Phoebe Davies

Archie Goodburn became a campaigner for better support and funding for brain tumour research after his diagnosis in 2024

Maps

Wait! It turns out the world map we all know is completely wrong, and lowkey racist?

Kieran Galpin

The world map being racist was not on my bingo card

Princes Street closure to continue into Edinburgh Fringe after Debenhams fire

Phoebe Davies

The council advised people to expect disruption and allow extra time for their journeys

The three items on new McDonald’s Caesar menu everyone’s totally freaking out about

Ellissa Bain

It sounds so good

Burnt, bitten and bashed by peasants: How every dragon tragically dies in House of the Dragon

Kieran Galpin

I don’t think my heart can take this

Cardiff University pays £700k settling student complaints about strikes and marking delays

Mischa Denney-Richards

Cardiff University received over 1,000 complaints from students