Ok, here’s exactly what Elicia from Love Island 2026’s job is and what she does on the trains

3 hours ago

Every night on Love Island 2026 right now, Iain Stirling will make a joke about bombshell Elicia and her job in the trains service. Some sort of delays pun will be made, without fail.

Not much has been said about her line of work while she’s been in the villa, other than that she somehow works with trains. Which isn’t that helpful really, is it? So here’s what Elicia actually does for work.

What was the job Elicia had before Love Island 2026?

Elicia is from Rotherham, and her job title is team organiser. Through the show, we learned that this role is with a train company.

She’s not really described what on earth “team organiser” actually means, but there is a job listing on UK train company SouthEastern’s website for a team organiser, which describes exactly what her job is day-to-day. The role is Monday to Friday, and Elicia can expect to be paid £30k per annum, plus free rail travel. Bonus!

The job description has some bullet points that describe exactly what the day-to-day in this job is. They read:

Provide a highly professional level of administrative support for the Head of Drivers and Operations Managers’ team.

Manage the Head of Drivers’ diary on a daily basis, ensuring that any relevant agendas and paperwork are provided in a timely manner.

Oversee the recording, analysis, and reporting of safety events, ensuring data-driven insights are communicated across the organisation and to external bodies like the ORR, contributing to continuous safety improvements.

Generating monthly reports in diverse formats, including written reports and conference presentations, distributed to managers across the organisation.

Arrange meetings, seminars and conferences as required. Compile and produce agendas, minutes and actions in a timely and accurate manner.

To get the job, Elicia had to show a “high level of IT knowledge”, “excellent written and verbal skills” and “general knowledge of the rail industry”.

Well, now we know exactly what she does!

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