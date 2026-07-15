The dad and son who do gay OnlyFans have returned, and somehow the videos are even raunchier

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You might remember that, earlier this year, a father and son OnlyFans duo went mega viral for taking a close family bond to a whole other level.

Dean Byrne has been working in adult entertainment for a fair few years now, working closely with the likes of Andy Lee. He’s also a stripper in his free time, so it’s pretty much filth from sun up to sunset. His son, 18-year-old Bray, entered the industry after pestering his father for advice. Dean finally relented, introducing his son to his legions of thirsty gay followers on Twitter.

“He [Bray] came to me recently saying he wanted to start OF, I tried to put him off at first cause it can be bad, he was adamant so I took him under my wing and said I’d help. Please show your support and please be kind,” he announced.

They were the new shiny thing on the OnlyFans block for weeks, but eventually, the novelty wore off. They became just another couple of dudes doing questionable things on the internet – until now.

Dean and Bray have begun popping up organically on Twitter again, so you could say they’re having a bit of a renaissance. Let’s get all caught up on what they’ve been doing.

They’re still doing those odd roleplay videos

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Paul Hope (@paul_the_plumber)

There are only so many things OF performers can do to promote their page on platforms like TikTok and Instagram. They can’t just whack out their business and be done with it, so they’ve had to get creative.

One way mostly male models are mixing it up is through roleplay scenarios. Essentially, they pretend to be fast food employees who are delivering more than just snacks.

In this rendition, which included another spicy model called Paul the Plumber, Dean was delivering a Subway to his dad – he just couldn’t remember if it was six inches or 12.

Group content has become a big thing for them

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Andy Lee (@do_it_like_andy)

In the earlier days of their viral 15 minutes of fame, Dean and Bray largely posted together. Since then, a lot more people have entered the picture, and they all seem to have graduated from Andy Lee’s P*rnstar University. Bray is yet to attend, though he is a legacy.

Bray is branching out on his own a lot more

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zak phillips (@zak_phillips__)

Again, most of Bray’s earlier content was only him and his dad, but he’s now made some friends in the industry. His first collab was with Zak Blackman, who used to be in the Navy before his spicy content got him booted.

Since then, Bray has worked with tons of other male performers, including most of his father’s industry friends. Dean sometimes pops up in the Bray’s videos with his friends.

Ew, just ew

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BcBrne (@bcbrne1)

Here’s a video of Dean smelling his son’s feet. Why? Haven’t the foggiest.

A filthy Father’s Day message

To celebrate Father’s Day, Bray shared a collage alongside an admittedly wholesome message. Unfortunately, he shared it on Twitter, amongst his nudes.

“Came along way together wishing you the best Father’s Day to the best father I could wish for @dcbrne. Love you dad,” he wrote.

The age-old question: Dad or son?

Another staple of their content is to simply stand there, look hot, and highlight how they’re father and son.

Long story short: Their content hasn’t changed much; there are just more people (and fewer boundaries).

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Featured image credit: Instagram