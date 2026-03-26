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OnlyFans father and son duo with Handcuffed star Rob Makin

The OnlyFans father and son duo are back, and they’re doing collabs with a reality TV star

Just when I thought it couldn’t get any worse

Hayley Soen | Trends
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Remember the OnlyFans father and son duo? Tried to get them out of your brain and pretend it never happened? Sorry. Because Dean and Bray Byrne are back. And now, their videos feature someone who might be a familiar face to you.

Channel 4 recently started a new wild social experiment reality show, in which two total strangers are handcuffed to one another, in a bid to win a huge cash prize. The people are purposefully paired with someone who is the complete opposite of them, and the aim is to stay handcuffed longer than the other couples.

One of those couples features a self-confessed prude, who leads a very traditional married life. She’s handcuffed to an OnlyFans model, who does gay p*rn. Adult content creator Rob Makin is huge in the industry – literally and figuratively – and one of his most notorious regular link ups is with Dean and Bray Byrne. What a cross over!

41-year-old Dean Byrne has been making OnlyFans content with his 18-year-old son, Bray. The father and son have insisted what they do is “not weird”, as Dean said he and his son have a “close bond anyway”. Dad Dean was already a big name in the OF world, with plenty of collabs under his belt.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Rob Makin (@iamb1gr0b)

One of their most regular collabs is with now reality TV star, Rob. He goes by “I am Big Rob” on socials, and posts lots of thirst traps and teaser style videos with the father and son. This is all to promote their much more x-rated OnlyFans content.

Their collabs really play into the father and son rage, including one video where they do a “magic trick” with Bray. As Dean and Rob hold up a blanket, Bray “magically” ends up with his clothes off.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Rob Makin (@iamb1gr0b)

Another was captioned “Father and son gang up on me” and shows the three of them play fighting and flexing with their tops off.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Rob Makin (@iamb1gr0b)

There are also videos in bed, pretending to kiss, you know, all the usual stuff. They do also do some funnier, more chilled out videos, but they all come with a pinch of adult nature. A video of them all dancing seemed funny, but they are still all topless and one of the hashtags chosen is “daddy”.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Dean C Byrne (@dean.brne)

I’m done.

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Hayley Soen | Trends
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