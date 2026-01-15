Dad and son keep filming OnlyFans content in public, and the videos are beyond strange

1 hour ago

Dean and Bray Byrne, the father and son duo making OnlyFans content together, have been doing these strange public stunts where they pretend to be fast food workers. What in the Bonnie Blue is going on?

The dynamic duo went viral at the end of 2025 when Dean, 41, revealed that he’d helped his 18-year-old son launch his OnlyFans career. As an already established performer, Dean’s cushty 700k followers helped skyrocket Bray’s own presence. They’ve now launched a podcast.

A major part of OF success is generating clicks from social media, usually on platforms like Instagram and TikTok, where you can’t be like, “here’s my d*ck.” It’s birthed some odd trends in OnlyFans circles, including fake scenarios where people pretend to be fast food workers.

It’s hard to know how the trend started, but it’s especially prevalent with male adult entertainers. The premise is also quite simple: Pretend to be delivering food to a car, and throw something a little nasty in there. For some, that’s a very visible bulge, but for others, it’s being shirtless underneath the apron. I’m not quite sure how this translates into subscriptions, but it must because the videos are everywhere.

Don’t believe me? Here’s a collection.

Starbucks is a big one for Dean and Bray

In this video, Dean took on the role of a Starbucks employee. He walked to the car, which seemed to have Bray sitting inside, to give him a drink. When he asked if there was anything else, Bray just ran his hand over his father’s furry chest.

“You’re naughty,” Dean said.

It’s especially odd because they’re father and son

In this one, this time filmed at McDonald’s, Bray literally choked his dad. Again, I don’t understand how this translates into subscriptions on OnlyFans.

Sometimes, it’s inside shops

Once in a while, Dean and Bray film content inside a shop. It’s usually a supermarket, and most of the time Asda. This one had Bray asking where the buns are, so naturally, Dean went to get his out.

Like Dean, Bray also loves the OnlyFans trend

Over on Bray’s Instagram, he’s also been rinsing the trend for maximum views. He’s also done Starbucks, McDonald’s, and Asda.

I’ve got one question: Where do they get the uniforms?

Dean and Bray’s wardrobe must be a sea of uniforms for jobs they don’t actually do, but where do they even get them from? Is it a Vinted situation, or are they contacting the Maccies head office for a new fit?

There are literally dozens of these videos on their pages, each more jarring than the last.

