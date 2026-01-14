Eek, the OnlyFans father and son share more atrocious videos together and I’m traumatised

3 hours ago

A father and son who have gone viral recently for launching an OnlyFans together have posted a bunch of new videos. 41-year-old Dean Byrne has been making OnlyFans content with his 18-year-old son, Bray. Now, they’re quite the infamous duo.

They’ve insisted their content is “not weird” and have spoken out about their “close bond”, and how they view each other as more of friends than a parent and child. As they’ve got more and more popular, they’ve now launched a YouTube channel, with their first video having just dropped.

In an interview, Bray said he’s seen his dad’s most explicit adult content, and brushed that of like it was very regular. Alongside this, their content has just kept coming. They’ve recently shared a bunch more videos together on Instagram, giving a taster of their more explicit content elsewhere.

In one, they’ve posed alongside two other guys they’re claiming are also father and son. In the video, each man walked up to the camera, and lifted up their shirt. “Pick your man,” was the pretty straightforward caption.

Another showed Dean and Bray working out together. The dad and son have previously said that their love for working out together was partly how they decided doing OnlyFans was natural progression for them.

“We both workout together, we both go to the gym together, we’re always horse-playing about, fooling around, often topless, it’s not new to us,” Dean said. “It’s not weird. It’s not uncomfortable, or strange in any way. So we just thought we’d share some of that.”

The final video is a bit more wholesome, just with adult undertones. Maybe that’ll be a nice way to sum this up. The clip showed Dean and Bray in the supermarket, with the caption: “Would you come shopping with us?”. I might give it a miss, actually.

