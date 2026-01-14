The Tab
OnlyFans father and son videos

Eek, the OnlyFans father and son share more atrocious videos together and I’m traumatised

One is them posing with *another* father and son

Hayley Soen

A father and son who have gone viral recently for launching an OnlyFans together have posted a bunch of new videos. 41-year-old Dean Byrne has been making OnlyFans content with his 18-year-old son, Bray. Now, they’re quite the infamous duo.

They’ve insisted their content is “not weird” and have spoken out about their “close bond”, and how they view each other as more of friends than a parent and child. As they’ve got more and more popular, they’ve now launched a YouTube channel, with their first video having just dropped.

In an interview, Bray said he’s seen his dad’s most explicit adult content, and brushed that of like it was very regular. Alongside this, their content has just kept coming. They’ve recently shared a bunch more videos together on Instagram, giving a taster of their more explicit content elsewhere.

In one, they’ve posed alongside two other guys they’re claiming are also father and son. In the video, each man walked up to the camera, and lifted up their shirt. “Pick your man,” was the pretty straightforward caption.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by BcBrne (@bcbrne1)

Another showed Dean and Bray working out together. The dad and son have previously said that their love for working out together was partly how they decided doing OnlyFans was natural progression for them.

“We both workout together, we both go to the gym together, we’re always horse-playing about, fooling around, often topless, it’s not new to us,” Dean said. “It’s not weird. It’s not uncomfortable, or strange in any way. So we just thought we’d share some of that.”

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by BcBrne (@bcbrne1)

The final video is a bit more wholesome, just with adult undertones. Maybe that’ll be a nice way to sum this up. The clip showed Dean and Bray in the supermarket, with the caption: “Would you come shopping with us?”. I might give it a miss, actually.

‘Sloppy work’: University of Manchester staff member wins tribunal over misgendering claim

Francesca Eke

Karenne Sylvester argued that the university had discriminated against her on the basis of disability

the traitors harriet and her jacket and also rachel

We hunted down Harriet’s jacket from The Traitors, and we’re still recovering from the price

Claudia Cox

Well, the castle probably gets drafty…

st andrews university fire

Thick smoke billows from University of St Andrews building after fire breaks out

Francesca Eke

Emergency services were called to the New Technology Building this afternoon

Ned’s Declassified cast share tragic reason they won’t try to help Tylor Chase anymore

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

‘I have to stay compassionately detached’

I left my good job in the Navy to become a p*rnstar, and it hasn’t exactly gone to plan

Ellissa Bain

It gets so much worse

People We Meet on Vacation editing error

Netflix’s People We Meet on Vacation has a sloppy editing error everyone seems to have missed

Suchismita Ghosh

You won’t unsee once you spot it

the traitors jack jessie who are maybe related who knows

All available evidence that Jessie and Jack on The Traitors are secretly related, examined

Claudia Cox

Exhibit B: She muttered ‘I love you’

Love Island All Stars start date

Breaking: Love Island All Stars return date confirmed after wildfires delayed filming

Hayley Soen

ITV is throwing in an extra episode, too!

Hold on, The Traitors’ youngest contestant Faraaz is actually secretly loaded

Hebe Hancock

He’s a bit of a dark horse

New year, new you? Here’s how you can actually stick to your New Year’s resolutions in 2026

Hannah Cain

We’re living our best student lives this year

