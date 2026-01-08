The Tab
Good lord, OnlyFans father and son reveal what they’re willing to do together and wow

I’m locking my phone in a dark room

Hayley Soen | Trends

I still don’t think I’m over the recent – epidemic – of family members doing OnlyFans together. We’ve had mothers filming with their daughters, fathers with their sons, and twin sisters making content together. It’s all a bit much. But the pair who kicked it off are OnlyFans father and son, Dean and Bray. Now, they’ve shared the extent of their requests and content.

41-year-old Dean Byrne has been making OnlyFans content with his 18-year-old son, Bray. The father and son insisted what they do is “not weird” as Dean said he and his son have a “close bond anyway”.

In a recent interview with TMZ, they shared all the nitty gritty details of their work together. Bray shockingly admitted he’s already seen his dad naked, so the thought of doing adult content together really didn’t faze him that much.

He said people will always send him his dad’s content, and joked that most people might be “scarred” by this. “For me, I just see it as a friend, like it is what it is.” He added that through their content together, he just wanted to “show people our bond, our father and son bond and how it can be special”.

So, what do they do? And how far will they go together? “We’ve had very strong explicit requests of what people want to see us do together,” Dean explained. He strongly hinted that those requests have been fulfilled, so make of that what you will.

Their Instagram content teases a lot of nudity, foot fetish content and photoshoots. Their OnlyFans bios also give away the sort of thing you should expect.

Dad Dean’s bio states: “I’m Dean, 41, your confident English daddy with a voice and presence that gets under your skin. I’ve been feeling bold lately… craving someone who enjoys a man who takes the lead and knows exactly how to build the tension. If you like slow teasing, deep energy, and a daddy who doesn’t shy away from a bit of trouble go on, message me.”

Bray’s says: “Bray your newest obsession from the UK. 18 y/o, Fit, smooth, and ready to play. I like teasing… guiding you to the edge, making you want what I haven’t shown yet. DM me and I’ll send you with something you won’t forget! Let’s see how long you can handle the teasing.”

I’m logging off now.

Stranger Things Eddie Hellfire Club

Stranger Things confirmed Eddie is actually dead, but his Hellfire Club story is far from over

Suchismita Ghosh

You can finish his legendary D&D campaigns

‘It doesn’t feel like much at the time’: The week of a 29-year-old battling debt on £30k

Francesca Eke

Hannah spent £47.30 on takeaways throughout the week

The weird grief Glasgow students feel when uni starts again after the break

Hannah Gross

Don’t worry, you’re not alone in experiencing it

Stranger Things season six

After *that* finale, Stranger Things creators finally reveal whether there will be a season six

Suchismita Ghosh

The ending received a lot of backlash

Glasgow Caledonian University is trialling extra time in exams for every single student

Hannah Gross

The move follows a sharp rise in students declaring a disability or mental health condition

Cambridge college set to target ‘elite’ private schools for its recruitment

Esther Knowles

Trinity Hall said ‘reverse discrimination’ is a concern

Polyamorous throuple with a weird hierarchy share their relationship rules, and it’s wild

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

Their rule about dinner time is actually bonkers

