Good lord, OnlyFans father and son reveal what they’re willing to do together and wow

I still don’t think I’m over the recent – epidemic – of family members doing OnlyFans together. We’ve had mothers filming with their daughters, fathers with their sons, and twin sisters making content together. It’s all a bit much. But the pair who kicked it off are OnlyFans father and son, Dean and Bray. Now, they’ve shared the extent of their requests and content.

41-year-old Dean Byrne has been making OnlyFans content with his 18-year-old son, Bray. The father and son insisted what they do is “not weird” as Dean said he and his son have a “close bond anyway”.

In a recent interview with TMZ, they shared all the nitty gritty details of their work together. Bray shockingly admitted he’s already seen his dad naked, so the thought of doing adult content together really didn’t faze him that much.

He said people will always send him his dad’s content, and joked that most people might be “scarred” by this. “For me, I just see it as a friend, like it is what it is.” He added that through their content together, he just wanted to “show people our bond, our father and son bond and how it can be special”.

So, what do they do? And how far will they go together? “We’ve had very strong explicit requests of what people want to see us do together,” Dean explained. He strongly hinted that those requests have been fulfilled, so make of that what you will.

Their Instagram content teases a lot of nudity, foot fetish content and photoshoots. Their OnlyFans bios also give away the sort of thing you should expect.

Dad Dean’s bio states: “I’m Dean, 41, your confident English daddy with a voice and presence that gets under your skin. I’ve been feeling bold lately… craving someone who enjoys a man who takes the lead and knows exactly how to build the tension. If you like slow teasing, deep energy, and a daddy who doesn’t shy away from a bit of trouble go on, message me.”

Bray’s says: “Bray your newest obsession from the UK. 18 y/o, Fit, smooth, and ready to play. I like teasing… guiding you to the edge, making you want what I haven’t shown yet. DM me and I’ll send you with something you won’t forget! Let’s see how long you can handle the teasing.”

I’m logging off now.

