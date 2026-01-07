The Tab

Finally, OnlyFans father and son speak out and share the gritty logistics of their joint venture

They said they were ‘often topless’ around each other before, so this came next

Hayley Soen | Trends

For the last couple of weeks, we’ve all been hooked on the father and son duo who do OnlyFans videos… together. Yep, 41-year-old Dean Byrne has been making OnlyFans content with his 18-year-old son, Bray.

Dean was already pretty big in the OnlyFans world, having worked with Bonnie Blue and Lily Phillips. Then, his son said he wanted to follow in his footsteps. At first, Dean was hesitant, but then said it was fine for his son to join, and that they should do their OnlyFans content together.

Now, the pair have spoken to TMZ, and given all the details of their work together. The father and son insisted what they do is “not weird” as Dean said he and his son have a “close bond anyway”.

He added: “We both workout together, we both go to the gym together, we’re always horse-playing about, fooling around, often topless, it’s not new to us. It’s not weird. It’s not uncomfortable, or strange in any way. So we just thought we’d share some of that. But yeah, some of the requests have been quite interesting.”

Bray described his relationship with his dad as more of a “friendship instead of a parent” and said it’s “weird” when Dean parents him.

Bray said he’s seen his dad’s most explicit adult content, and brushed that of like it was very regular. He said people will always send him his dad’s content, and joked that most people might be “scarred” by this. “For me, I just see it as a friend, like it is what it is.” He added that through their content together, he just wanted to “show people our bond, our father and son bond and how it can be special”.

The big question everyone wants to know, is what they actually do, and how far they are willing to go. So what do they get up to? “We’ve had very strong explicit requests of what people want to see us do together,” Dean explained. He strongly hinted that those requests have been fulfilled, so make of that what you will.

OnlyFans father and son Dean and Bray Byrne

via TMZ

In the chat, the father and son also explained why Bray decided to join his dad and make this his career. It was very much a last minute decision, that came to Bray one day.

“It just crossed my mind, what better opportunity would I have, since my dad’s in the industry,” Bray said about how he had the impulse thought to join the platform, instead of the fire service, as he initially had wanted to. He said his dad told to him, “if you’re going to do it, you best off do it right, and I’ll take you under my wing.”

Dean said he thought his son had “a lot more options” open to him than this, and that he was “still young” and shouldn’t rush into it. But he gave in, and said he made sure he and his son worked together so he could “coach” Bray, and “maximise what he can earn from it.”

That’s one way of looking at it!

