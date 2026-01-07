The Tab
Not again! One year on, Bonnie Blue is doing ANOTHER 1,000 men challenge with a gross twist

To mark its anniversary, she’s sickening us with more

Hayley Soen

To mark a whole year from her huge 1,057 men in 12 hours challenge, Bonnie Blue is doing it yet again. I’m not making this up, this is really happening.

In January last year, Bonnie Blue did the biggest extreme OnlyFans challenge (at the time) we’d ever seen. The event took place in a boujie mansion in central London. Men queued around staircases to sleep with Bonnie, all of which was filmed. Before the day kicked off, Bonnie Blue went down to greet all the men who had waited for her in the queue.

Bonnie explained that at the start of the day, men were seeing her in group sessions, before it became more one-on-one. During the day, Bonnie Blue slept with 1,057 men in 12 hours. It was initially going to be 1,000, but 57 more were waiting in the queue and Bonnie didn’t want to let them down.

And now, she’s planning on doing it all over again. “I didn’t come this far to suddenly behave,” Bonnie told The Tab. “People expect big numbers from me, and I’m not about to disappoint.”

The event will take place on January 17th, and this time will run for a full 24-hours. “This isn’t a quick thing,” she said. “We’re talking a full 24 hours. Day and night. I want to see just how far I can push myself.”

Plus, there’s another vile twist Bonnie is adding for this year. In an Instagram video, Bonnie explained that last year she did 1,057 men in “two holes” and added: “This year, to celebrate the one year anniversary I’m using three holes and going for 24-hours. Can you imagine the damage on my body? I wonder if I’m going to be able to walk out of it.”

Explaining this bold choice further, Bonnie told The Tab: “I’m always trying something new. This time I’ll be using an extra hole I’ve never used before. Blokes can get involved by using the hashtag Bonnie Back Blowout and telling me why they should take part.”

In the aftermath of the first challenge last year, Bonnie showed to camera pieces of paper, which had numbers on. She counted up to 1,000 people. The floor was strewn with condoms, and various other bits of gross rubbish. “Everyone had an amazing time, I had fun,” she explained, in a TikTok posted at the time. I can’t believe we’re getting this again.

More on: Bonnie Blue OnlyFans Viral
Actress for Max’s mum in Stranger Things reveals shocking reason she was CUT from show

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

She even filmed a hospital scene that never aired

Geordie Shore

I’m sorry, 35k women? Male celebs with the highest body counts make Bonnie Blue look like a nun

Kieran Galpin

Forget a black book, these celebs have got black Excel documents

‘It won’t be the same’: Millie reflects on what All Stars will be like without Liam in the villa

Hayley Soen

She admitted she’d consider getting back with him if he was a bombshell

stranger things cast millie bobby brown sadie sink and er dustin

Millie Bobby Brown and the Stranger Things cast spill on Eleven’s fate, and I’m not okay

Claudia Cox

Millie said ‘it all ends’ for Eleven…

Jesy Nelson shares emotional update from hospital after revealing twins will ‘never walk’

Ellissa Bain

They’ve been diagnosed with a rare genetic condition

Wait, is this video of Vecna actor proof a Stranger Things secret episode drops today?!

Hebe Hancock

It better be true

Ashley Tisdale

As Hilary Duff’s hubby drags Ashley Tisdale, here’s all the juicy drama in the ‘toxic mum group’

Kieran Galpin

He called the High School Musical star ‘self obsessed and tone deaf’

Stranger Things creators Conformity Gate

Stranger Things creators already addressed ‘multiple endings’ theory amid conformity gate chaos

Suchismita Ghosh

The ‘secret episode nine’ is supposed to release today, 7 January

A ‘leaked’ Stranger Things episode nine intro is all over TikTok on conformity gate day

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

‘I’m choosing to believe this’

Full inquest date set for ‘unnatural’ death of teenager on Nottingham Trent campus

Liz Burton

Krystian Butler passed away in student accommodation

