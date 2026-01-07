Not again! One year on, Bonnie Blue is doing ANOTHER 1,000 men challenge with a gross twist

2 hours ago

To mark a whole year from her huge 1,057 men in 12 hours challenge, Bonnie Blue is doing it yet again. I’m not making this up, this is really happening.

In January last year, Bonnie Blue did the biggest extreme OnlyFans challenge (at the time) we’d ever seen. The event took place in a boujie mansion in central London. Men queued around staircases to sleep with Bonnie, all of which was filmed. Before the day kicked off, Bonnie Blue went down to greet all the men who had waited for her in the queue.

Bonnie explained that at the start of the day, men were seeing her in group sessions, before it became more one-on-one. During the day, Bonnie Blue slept with 1,057 men in 12 hours. It was initially going to be 1,000, but 57 more were waiting in the queue and Bonnie didn’t want to let them down.

And now, she’s planning on doing it all over again. “I didn’t come this far to suddenly behave,” Bonnie told The Tab. “People expect big numbers from me, and I’m not about to disappoint.”

The event will take place on January 17th, and this time will run for a full 24-hours. “This isn’t a quick thing,” she said. “We’re talking a full 24 hours. Day and night. I want to see just how far I can push myself.”

Plus, there’s another vile twist Bonnie is adding for this year. In an Instagram video, Bonnie explained that last year she did 1,057 men in “two holes” and added: “This year, to celebrate the one year anniversary I’m using three holes and going for 24-hours. Can you imagine the damage on my body? I wonder if I’m going to be able to walk out of it.”

Explaining this bold choice further, Bonnie told The Tab: “I’m always trying something new. This time I’ll be using an extra hole I’ve never used before. Blokes can get involved by using the hashtag Bonnie Back Blowout and telling me why they should take part.”

In the aftermath of the first challenge last year, Bonnie showed to camera pieces of paper, which had numbers on. She counted up to 1,000 people. The floor was strewn with condoms, and various other bits of gross rubbish. “Everyone had an amazing time, I had fun,” she explained, in a TikTok posted at the time. I can’t believe we’re getting this again.

