The Tab
Bonnie Blue challenge stunt

She’ll never stop! Bonnie Blue is already sharing behind the scenes from a new vile group stunt

She’s been sharing videos with huge groups of men

Hayley Soen | Trends

Despite literally being arrested for her viral stunts this month, Bonnie Blue is sharing videos from a new challenge to prove she’s anything but going away.

Bonnie Blue was arrested by police in Bali when she attempted to take her Bang Bus tour worldwide. She was called in over “suspected pornography or the creation of indecent video material”. No material was found, and instead Bonnie’s sentence was focused around her visa. She was booted out the country, and fined what amounted to around £9.50.

She’s obviously not too heartbroken, because the challenge videos have carried on. Bonnie has been uploading videos with huge groups of men, at a “meet and jeet” with her. She shared videos of the bedroom, and spoke of the guys filling out consent forms to film and sleep with her.

@bonnieblueaus_x

About to jeet Bonnie Blue

♬ The Eye (STEM Piano) – Avalon Infinity

“I’ve just let the next group in, they’re about to fill in their consent forms,” Bonnie said in one video. “Honestly, they seem a little wild I’m a little bit nervous. But as long as my insides get rearranged then it’s all good.” A lovely image.

Further videos showed queues of men in blue ski masks to protect their identities. It looks as though the clip was filmed outside an embassy building in Bali. “You can ban me from entering Bali, but you can’t stop Bali entering me,” the video was captioned.

@bonnieblueaus_x

You can ban me from entering Bali, but you can’t stop Bali entering me

♬ original sound – bonnie

Bonnie then uploaded the same clip again, this time with the caption: “Let me show you exactly how I got those charges in Bali dropped.”

Most Read

Luca and Grace

Uh-oh, Luca and Grace are getting massively called out for attending controversial celeb wedding

tylor chase ned's declassified school survival guide/homeless, ex-nickelodeon

From Nickelodeon actor to homeless: What happened to Ned’s Declassified actor Tylor Chase?

Braxton

Oh god: Another gay OnlyFans bro is doing a new (and very extreme) Bonnie Blue stunt

In a further video, Bonnie showed the aftermath of the event. She was sat on a bed, which had blue ski masks abandoned on it. She said: “Two things I’ve destroyed this week: This bedroom, and your son’s innocence. Well, I’ve destroyed it, taken it and swallowed it.”

@bonnieblueaus_x

schoolies in Bali, best week

♬ original sound – bonnie

Over on Instagram, Bonnie shared more and whilst sat on the same bed said there was “nowhere safe to put my hands”. She added: “Parents. I’ve hydrated your kids. I’ve picked them up, and I’ve given them a very tight and cosy space to spend the night. Deep inside.” Bonnie, girl, please.

She said the stunt involved 14 boys, and shared videos of them queuing for her, and in one clip could be seen kissing one of the men. Guys, I really thought the arrest was the end. But maybe it was just the beginning.

For more like this, like The Tab on Facebook

More on: Bonnie Blue OnlyFans Viral
Hayley Soen | Trends

Read Next

All these people vow to be the ‘next Bonnie Blue’ and their first stunts are stomach churning

The surprisingly wholesome way Bonnie Blue is spending Christmas and gifts she’s asked for

Bonnie Blue Bali videos

The six obscene videos Bonnie Blue has now posted from her Bali scandal are so messy

Latest
december 10 josh danny

A look at December 10 members Danny and Josh’s cute real life friendship beyond The Next Act

Claudia Cox

They grew up near each other in Chorley

Michael Jackson’s bodyguard speaks out on *that* picture from the Epstein files

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

He claims he was there when the photo was taken

James Ransone

‘We are forever’: James Ransone’s wife reacts to actor’s suicide in devastating message

Kieran Galpin

James was in The Wire, It Chapter Two, and so many other big blockbusters

They’re all coupling up, so here are all the MAFS UK 2025 cast who’re in new relationships

Hayley Soen

Hard launches are dropping all over the place

‘Horrifying’ SNL Home Alone sketch with Ariana Grande gets backlash for being too ‘dark’

Ellissa Bain

It’s so graphic

Bonnie Blue challenge stunt

She’ll never stop! Bonnie Blue is already sharing behind the scenes from a new vile group stunt

Hayley Soen

She’s been sharing videos with huge groups of men

december 10 member nicolas on tv for the voice and eurovision

The many, many times Nicolas from December 10 was on TV before Simon Cowell: The Next Act

Claudia Cox

He competed in Eurovision?!

Gay

Inside the Straight Acting Brotherhood, an exclusive members’ club that’s definitely NOT GAY

Kieran Galpin

Paying THOUSANDS for internalised homophobia is wild

Odessa A’zion from Marty Supreme’s huge transformation and name change is shocking everyone

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

She used to look so different

Five new celebrity couples nobody saw coming in 2025, and everyone still can’t get over

Ellissa Bain

What a crazy year

december 10 josh danny

A look at December 10 members Danny and Josh’s cute real life friendship beyond The Next Act

Claudia Cox

They grew up near each other in Chorley

Michael Jackson’s bodyguard speaks out on *that* picture from the Epstein files

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

He claims he was there when the photo was taken

James Ransone

‘We are forever’: James Ransone’s wife reacts to actor’s suicide in devastating message

Kieran Galpin

James was in The Wire, It Chapter Two, and so many other big blockbusters

They’re all coupling up, so here are all the MAFS UK 2025 cast who’re in new relationships

Hayley Soen

Hard launches are dropping all over the place

‘Horrifying’ SNL Home Alone sketch with Ariana Grande gets backlash for being too ‘dark’

Ellissa Bain

It’s so graphic

Bonnie Blue challenge stunt

She’ll never stop! Bonnie Blue is already sharing behind the scenes from a new vile group stunt

Hayley Soen

She’s been sharing videos with huge groups of men

december 10 member nicolas on tv for the voice and eurovision

The many, many times Nicolas from December 10 was on TV before Simon Cowell: The Next Act

Claudia Cox

He competed in Eurovision?!

Gay

Inside the Straight Acting Brotherhood, an exclusive members’ club that’s definitely NOT GAY

Kieran Galpin

Paying THOUSANDS for internalised homophobia is wild

Odessa A’zion from Marty Supreme’s huge transformation and name change is shocking everyone

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

She used to look so different

Five new celebrity couples nobody saw coming in 2025, and everyone still can’t get over

Ellissa Bain

What a crazy year