She’ll never stop! Bonnie Blue is already sharing behind the scenes from a new vile group stunt

Despite literally being arrested for her viral stunts this month, Bonnie Blue is sharing videos from a new challenge to prove she’s anything but going away.

Bonnie Blue was arrested by police in Bali when she attempted to take her Bang Bus tour worldwide. She was called in over “suspected pornography or the creation of indecent video material”. No material was found, and instead Bonnie’s sentence was focused around her visa. She was booted out the country, and fined what amounted to around £9.50.

She’s obviously not too heartbroken, because the challenge videos have carried on. Bonnie has been uploading videos with huge groups of men, at a “meet and jeet” with her. She shared videos of the bedroom, and spoke of the guys filling out consent forms to film and sleep with her.

“I’ve just let the next group in, they’re about to fill in their consent forms,” Bonnie said in one video. “Honestly, they seem a little wild I’m a little bit nervous. But as long as my insides get rearranged then it’s all good.” A lovely image.

Further videos showed queues of men in blue ski masks to protect their identities. It looks as though the clip was filmed outside an embassy building in Bali. “You can ban me from entering Bali, but you can’t stop Bali entering me,” the video was captioned.

@bonnieblueaus_x You can ban me from entering Bali, but you can’t stop Bali entering me ♬ original sound – bonnie

Bonnie then uploaded the same clip again, this time with the caption: “Let me show you exactly how I got those charges in Bali dropped.”

In a further video, Bonnie showed the aftermath of the event. She was sat on a bed, which had blue ski masks abandoned on it. She said: “Two things I’ve destroyed this week: This bedroom, and your son’s innocence. Well, I’ve destroyed it, taken it and swallowed it.”

Over on Instagram, Bonnie shared more and whilst sat on the same bed said there was “nowhere safe to put my hands”. She added: “Parents. I’ve hydrated your kids. I’ve picked them up, and I’ve given them a very tight and cosy space to spend the night. Deep inside.” Bonnie, girl, please.

She said the stunt involved 14 boys, and shared videos of them queuing for her, and in one clip could be seen kissing one of the men. Guys, I really thought the arrest was the end. But maybe it was just the beginning.

