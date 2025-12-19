The surprisingly wholesome way Bonnie Blue is spending Christmas and gifts she’s asked for

2 hours ago

I hope you’re prepared to see an entire new side of Bonnie Blue, because she’s just opened up about her cute family Christmas and the gifts she wants. The concept of Bonnie Blue opening presents in front of an open fire and huge Christmas tree is truly fascinating.

In a new article, she really set that scene. The article was extremely controversial – as per with her – as Bonnie penned it herself, and noted how she “stands with Nigel Farage”. It was all a bit odd, as Bonnie has previously said politics isn’t her thing. A cry for more publicity after her recent arrest? Most definitely.

But, the article began with a surprisingly wholesome rundown of what a family Christmas looks like for Bonnie Blue. She also shared some of her plans for this year, alongside memories from her past.

Bonnie’s family are Nottingham based, and in a recent video she said she’s heading back there this week because, as well as it being Christmas, it’s her sister’s birthday.

“I have sweet memories of Christmas. My dad is proper old-school and would set up the video recorder,” Bonnie said of festive periods back at home when she was younger. “We couldn’t do anything until it was filmed. We never had loads of money, but Mum always went above and beyond. There was gold wrapping paper for presents from Santa.”

She said Christmas was a bit out of the ordinary last year, given her line of work. Bonnie explained: “Last Christmas was a bit of a shock. I was due to be in Australia but was then banned for my sexual stunts. My family was glad because it meant they got me for Christmas.

“Not that I’m much help. Cooking isn’t my forte. I do beans on toast, Super Noodles, bolognese, but dinner is out of the question. It seems like a maths test. No one asks me to wash, peel or cut anything. My mum never gets the timing right for dinner either. Everything is always burned or undercooked. If my grandma is two wines down, she might put the King’s Christmas message on. If she’s three wines down, she’ll forget.”

Bonnie added that her family aren’t religious, but her grandma did take her to church once, “for the free tea and biscuits”. Speaking more about what she likes to do at Christmas, Bonnie said: “I love watching war films, particularly at Christmas. Some of my favourites include 1917, Pearl Harbor and Hacksaw Ridge.”

As for what she wants this year, Bonnie Blue said her family has always called her difficult to buy for at Christmas. However, what she’s asked for is a bit rogue. “This year, I’ve asked for Disney princess pyjamas,” she said. An OnlyFans model requesting pyjamas feels a bit pointless to me? But sure.

