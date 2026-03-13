The Tab
Drag Race legend responds after being dragged for apparently cancelling tour for INSANE reason

I mean, I kinda respect it

Kieran Galpin
The iconic Jorgeous landed herself in hot water when she seemingly cancelled some tour dates to see Lady Gaga in concert. I get it, but people aren’t happy.

Jorgeous competed in RuPaul’s Drag Race season 14, where she came in sixth place, but she later returned for All Stars nine and All Stars ten. She placed 4th-8th in the first comeback and second in the last one.

Jorgeous has been on her Clock That Tea Tour with Mistress, but the company behind the show just cancelled upcoming shows in Perth and Adelaide.

The update reads: “Hey everyone, a quick update for our Clock That Tea Tour with Jorgeous & Mistress.

“Due to some unexpected personal circumstances, Jorgeous needs to return to the US on Monday. Because this tour is a dynamic duo moment (and chaos is always better shared), Mistress Isabelle Brooks will also be heading back to the States with her. The good news: Melbourne, Brisbane and Sydney this weekend are all going ahead exactly as planned. The girls will be with us, the tea will be clocked, and the shows will be as unhinged as promised.”

Perth and Adelaide were cancelled as a result of the “personal circumstances”, with ticket holders getting a full refund within seven days.

“Trust us when we say we’re just as gutted as you are — we were very much looking forward to bringing the girls west and back home to Adelaide. Sometimes life throws a little shade at the schedule. Thank you for your understanding, and to Melbourne, Brisbane and Sydney… get ready. The tea will still be very hot this weekend,” the tour company added.

Credit: Instagram

Though celebs cancelling tour dates is nothing new, people on Reddit and Twitter quickly clocked that Jorgeous had earlier complained about missing a Lady Gaga concert.

“I can’t believe I’m missing Gaga because I have to go to Australia. Over ittt,” she wrote, adding in another story, “Learning lesson after this. Don’t say yes to everything.”

People were understandably a little miffed by the claims, as one person wrote: “It’s definitely a career-ending move, but I can’t stop laughing. Choosing Gaga over your own fans is wild, but I kind of get the vision.”

“This is so unprofessional but undeniably funny at the same time,” another said, as someone else added, “Mind you, the concert dates have been set for MONTHS, she couldn’t have cancelled the gig any earlier, the weirdo?

Jorgeous responded to the backlash

In the comments of a viral post on Twitter, Jorgeous responded to the accusations while setting the record straight.

“Yall Are Sick. I Already MISSED The Concert That My Older Brother Was Gonna Take Me Too (Austin). All Yall See Online Are Goofy Post But I Am Actually Human & Have Personal Things That Go On In My Life As Well,” she said.

Simply put: The tour dates were cancelled because of “personal things” and NOT because she wants to see Lady Gaga.

Deonté Lee/BFA.com/Shutterstock

Louis Theroux reveals the worst person he’s ever met and the whole world can agree

Ellissa Bain

He named one very specific man

Jimmy and Chelsea at the Love Is Blind season 10 reunion

All the adorable behind the scenes Jimmy and Chelsea shared from the Love Is Blind 10 reunion

Hayley Soen

I need them back together so bad

Come on Edinburgh students, it’s time for us to actually start going to our lectures

Parthivee Mukherji

I know your bed is so comfy but this was once your dream

Deonté Lee/BFA.com/Shutterstock

Drag Race legend responds after being dragged for apparently cancelling tour for INSANE reason

Kieran Galpin

I mean, I kinda respect it

katy perry at a conert which probably had high ticket prices

Katy Perry’s ‘out-of-touch’ response to high concert ticket prices made me recoil

Claudia Cox

She’s now sending ‘love and hope’ to her ‘haters’

All the details Mel Schilling has shared about her devastating cancer battle over the years

Ellissa Bain

She ‘doesn’t know how long she has left’

Ashley from Love Is Blind defends controversial dad after viewers call him ‘toxic’

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

His interrogation with Alex was so intense

Louis Theroux reveals why Andrew Tate refused to take part in Inside the Manosphere doc

Hebe Hancock

His response was brutal

Dr Nelly

MAFS icons speak out after beloved expert Mel Schilling reveals terminal cancer diagnosis

Kieran Galpin

John Aiken said: ‘I’m hugging you now and I’m not letting go’

DeVonta finally reveals what *really* went wrong in his Love Is Blind relationship with Brittany

Hayley Soen

He’s said Brittany had ‘baggage’ and he didn’t want to ‘fix’ her

