Drag Race winner who’s suing RuPaul is now posting ‘vile’ videos about the queens who’ve died

Tyra Sanchez, who won the second season of RuPaul’s Drag Race, is now uploading “disgusting” Facebook posts about the Drag Race queens who are tragically no longer with us.

At the start of the year, Tyra, who also goes by James Ross, shared her intention to sue RuPaul, Michelle Visage, and Drag Race’s long-standing production company, World of Wonder. In a statement of claim, she alleged a pattern of “conduct designed to discredit, disparage, and destroy Ross’s professional reputation.”

“Plaintiff James Ross (‘Ross’), professionally known as Tyra Sanchez, asserts claims against RuPaul Andre Charles (‘RuPaul’), Michelle Visage (‘Visage’), and World of Wonder Productions (‘WOW’) for intentional infliction of emotional distress, defamation, false light, and tortious interference with prospective economic advantage,” a portion of the statement reads.

“For over a decade, Defendants, acting collectively and in concert, have engaged in a pattern of conduct designed to discredit, disparage, and destroy Ross’s professional reputation, with reckless disregard for the truth and with the intent to incite hatred, harassment, and ostracisation within the entertainment industry and among the public.”

While an official filing is yet to happen, and none of the named parties have responded to her posts, Tyra has continued to drum up backlash on Facebook.

Drag Race’s Tyra Sanchez posted about The Vivienne

The world got a little bit darker in 2025 when the winner of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK, The Vivienne, suddenly died. The loss was mourned across the globe, but amidst that, Tyra made references to the “fumes of the crematorium” on Twitter. In response, RuPaul posted the gif of her fake slapping Tyra from season two, something that Tyra then included in her statement of claim.

Despite claiming that RuPaul’s post caused “reputational harm, constant harassment, emotional distress, and economic losses”, Tyra seemingly doubled down on Facebook last week.

In a video made through Meta AI, Tyra had The Vivienne posing inside a brown coffin as she was surrounded by various pill bottles. The Vivienne died from cardiac arrest brought on by drugs.

“Oh, I ain’t done yet! You gon’ learn TUH-day! I’m not for play play,” she captioned the post.

Responding, one person wrote: “This is incredibly insensitive and a disgusting way to react to anything, regardless. I actually liked you, but I’m regretting that completely.”

Unfortunately, it didn’t stop there

On the same day, Tyra Sanchez also made a post about Jiggly Caliente, the season five queen who passed away in April 2025. It was a picture of Jiggly on the red carpet, but Tyra had edited it so she only had one leg. As we know, Jiggly had one of her legs amputated before she passed.

“Aye yo PHI PHI!!! Guess who’s back in the house!!!” she captioned that post, adding in another,

“If a n***a died that I didn’t like, I’m not having no change of heart! Fuck that n***a he dead! F**K THAT N***A HE DEAD!”

She has seemingly mocked the deaths of Jiggly and The Vivienne before.

Featured image credit: Hey Qween/YouTube and Facebook/James Ross