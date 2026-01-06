Omg! Drag Race winner says they’re SUING RuPaul and Michelle Visage, and there are receipts

4 hours ago

Tyra Sanchez, who won one of the earliest iterations of RuPaul’s Drag Race, is reportedly planning on suing Michelle Visage, production company World of Wonder, and the head drag queen herself, RuPaul.

Tyra competed on season two of RuPaul’s Drag Race, beating out the likes of Raven and Jujubee for that super sparkly crown. Despite winning, her career over the last few years has been super controversial. She’s publicly beefed (and beefed HARD) with many of her sisters, and even seemed to mock the death of the late UK winner, The Vivienne.

In a Facebook post on Sunday, Tyra outlined the lawsuit against her former employers. She made the lawsuit and its details public in the spirit of “transparency.”

“Before my words are twisted. Before blogs attempt to paint me how they see fit. Here’s my full transparency regarding my lawsuit against RuPaul’s Drag Race,” she wrote.

Okay, so why is Tyra Sanchez suing RuPaul?

In a chunky Facebook post, Tyra Sanchez revealed the “statement of claim”, which is essentially legal jargon for the reason someone is suing. It usually details the reasoning, legal basis, and desired remedy for the suit.

It reads: “Plaintiff James Ross (‘Ross’), professionally known as Tyra Sanchez, asserts claims against RuPaul Andre Charles (‘RuPaul’), Michelle Visage (‘Visage’), and World of Wonder Productions (‘WOW’) for intentional infliction of emotional distress, defamation, false light, and tortious interference with prospective economic advantage.

“For over a decade, Defendants, acting collectively and in concert, have engaged in a pattern of conduct designed to discredit, disparage, and destroy Ross’s professional reputation, with reckless disregard for the truth and with the intent to incite hatred, harassment, and ostracisation within the entertainment industry and among the public.”

From there, Tyra outlined a series of instances and issues that highlighted the “pattern of conduct” she’d alleged in the suit.

On the subject of “Michelle Visage’s campaign of discrediting” her, she noted how the Drag Race judge said she would have crowned Raven the winner of season two.

“This deliberate narrative that Ross’s Season 2 victory was undeserved fueled years of harassment, blackballing and reputational harm,” the lawsuit alleges.

There’s more

In the next portion, Tyra referenced the moment she tweeted: “Fair warning: DO NOT attend RuPaul’s DragCon on May 12, 2018. Don’t say I didn’t warn you.”

The comments were interpreted as a threat of violence, and soon enough, everywhere from PEOPLE to TMZ was covering it. Tyra was reported to the police and the FBI as a result, which allegedly incited “ridicule, harassment, and threats of violence.”

Next, in a section headlined “pattern of defamatory storylines”, Tyra highlighted moments in which her name was referenced on RuPaul’s Drag Race, including her beef with Morgan McMichaels.

Finally, she accused RuPaul herself of “targeted humiliation.” This moment came after The Vivienne’s death, when Tyra talked about the “fumes of the crematorium” on Twitter. In response, RuPaul posted the video of her fake-slapping Tyra from season two.

Tyra Sanchez has outlined her intended lawsuit against RuPaul, Michelle Visage & World of Wonder on Facebook. pic.twitter.com/ZWGQy2p2mA — Drag Crave (@Drag_Crave) January 5, 2026

As a result, Tyra claimed she suffered severe reputational harm, constant harassment, emotional distress, and economic losses.

Concluding, the post rounded off with: “The evidence demonstrates a systematic and malicious campaign by RuPaul, Michelle Visage, and World of Wonder to discredit and destroy James Ross’s career and livelihood. Their conduct constitutes defamation, intentional infliction of emotional distress, and tortious interference with Ross’s professional opportunities.

“Ross seeks affirmative relief, including compensatory and punitive damages, as well as declaratory relief acknowledging the Defendants’ wrongful conduct.”

People in the comments questioned the validity of the alleged lawsuit. At the time of writing, there doesn’t seem to be an official court filing. People also argued that the statement of claim seemed to be missing the legal jargon and information you’d expect from such a document.

World of Wonder has been approached for comment.