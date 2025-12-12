The Tab
The Drag Race season 18 family tree: How all the queens are related to past icons

TWO are related to Morphine!

Harrison Brocklehurst | Entertainment

RuPaul’s Drag Race season 18 is so close now, and we’ve already been gagging over the new cast. They seem chock full of icons and a bit of drama, with the Discord Addams saga already dominating the conversation even though that entire thing feels like a total nothing burger. The theme for the promo this year is also stunning, really reminds of Dune in its colour scheme. But with this latest batch of queens, there are more connections and family tree links to Drag Race legends of old – and season 18 is full f legacy. Here’s a rundown of all the Drag Race season 18 queens and who they have family links to from past seasons.

Athena Dion


The first of two Dions in this season, Athena Dion is the drag grandmother of Juicy Love Dion so it will be the first time drag family are competing on the same season when they’re both new to the franchise. If the name sounds familiar, it’s because she is of course the drag mother of the legendary Morphine Love Dion.

Juicy Love Dion

As per above, she’s the granddaughter of Athena and also the drag daughter of Morphine! Wowing. I love how they all have family resemblance face. Aka, stunning.

Jane Don’t

Nope, not a relative of Plane Jane. But instead, Jane Don’t is related to Irene the Alien – fresh off the back of Irene’s godly redemption run on All Stars 10 which let’s face it she should have won. The pair of them are drag sisters!

Myki Meeks


Myki has absolute Drag Race royalty connections. She is the shared drag niece of Roxxxy Andrews and Ginger Minj. Maybe she also has winner in her blood!?

