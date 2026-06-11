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Inside Zac Efron’s life in Australia: Rainforest dwelling and a house made of… hemp?!

Zac’s rainforest land cost him $2 million, and he hasn’t even built the house yet

Georgia French | Entertainment
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Zac Efron is about to own his first ever home and it’s not the typical celeb mansion. After finishing season two of his show Down to Earth, Zac has taken a small step away from the spotlight, and is now living in the Tweed Valley of Australia, just an hour outside of Byron Bay.

The High School Musical star bought a chunk of land in the rainforest six years ago now at a discounted price due to the pandemic. The land spans 128 hectares of rainforest and waterfalls and cost the celebrity $2 million.

Why did Zac Efron decide to live in Australia?

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Zac Efron (@zacefron)

Speaking on why he chose Australia, he admitted Russell Crowe had a big influence on the decision. The two worked together in 2022 on the set of The Greatest Beer Run Ever.

“Russell Crowe told me it’s a good idea to get land in Australia; he did it when he was young, and it was one of the things he told me he is extremely proud of that decision,” Zac said.

“It set him up really well for the future, and it’s a piece of advice and I followed it. I love Australia, it’s cool.”

Zac lived in Australia during the pandemic, before leaving again for filming various projects.

Never having owned a home before, Zac believed Australia was the next step for him in creating a quiet relaxing life.

He explained: “I live a pretty fast-paced life and work quite a bit, so in between movies and press tours, my number one goal is always to take time for myself and rest and recharge and to be in nature as much as possible, and as close to the earth as I can, and this land just feels like it’s perfect for that.”

Zac is now building a house made out hemp blocks and oyster shells

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Zac Efron (@zacefron)

Six year after originally purchasing the land, he is only just starting to build his home on it.

He hired the environmental Dutch Australian designer Joost Bakker for the job, saying: “Every time I go to Joost’s I have a sense of ‘this is actually what I want in life.’ It just seems right. Like, that’s the way it should be done.”

Joost posted on Instagram, saying: “It’s not every day of the week that @zacefron asks you to design his home, I am beyond excited!”

Zac has dubbed his new home the FutureCave and expresses excitement over how its going to turn out under Joost’s design.

Zac’s house won’t look like the typical celeb mansions with helicopter pads though. The design is entirely environmentally friendly, and made from hemp blocks and oyster shells.

These won’t only construct the walls but also the furniture and even the bedsheets. The FutureCave will have six bedrooms, two stories, and rooftop gardens.

Joost Bakker argues hemp is “possibly the best plant on earth at repairing and restoring soil health”. He and Zac both hope it will replace cement entirely one day.

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Featured image via Netflix and Instagram @zacefron

More on: Celebrity Film Zac Efron
Georgia French | Entertainment
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