The Tab
Zac Efron leaked High School Musical vocals

Zac Efron’s original vocals from High School Musical has leaked and it’s absolutely terrible

The world can finally hear why his singing part in the first film was recorded by somebody else

Harrison Brocklehurst

Zac Efron is a great actor. He is magnetic, expressive, and clearly one of the biggest heartthrobs of the 2000s. For my generation, he was the pinnacle of American Hollywood teenage obsession and it doesn’t take a genius to work out why. Whilst he is a competent singer as well as actor, and a lot of the biggest hits from the High School Musical franchise feature him on lead vocal and doing an excellent job – the same cannot be said for the first film. It’s been a well known fact for years that for all of the first High School Musical, Troy Bolton’s singing parts sometimes had Zac Efron on the track, but lead vocal was recorded by Drew Seeley as Zac’s vocals were not quite up to scratch. Now, the main Zac Efron lead version of a song from High School Musical has leaked, and with these vocals you can understand the decision Disney made.

Wait… What?

For those uninitiated, Drew Seeley sang over the Troy Bolton vocals on the High School Musical songs instead of Zac Efron. Sometimes, it was a blended mix of Drew Seeley on occasion. Even on the High School Musical concert tour, Drew Seeley played Troy Bolton because Zac Efron was busy with filming commitments. However, by the second and third films Zac Efron fully sang all the Troy parts – he’d progressed his vocals a lot through singing classes.

An original demo for Get’cha Head In The Game has leaked

A demo file for the original recording of Get’cha Head in the Game has now leaked online, providing a lot of us with the first listen of what the song would have sounded like with Zac Efron on lead. Interestingly, this track is one of the songs on the High School Musical soundtrack where Drew Seeley is solely credited with the vocal performance – Zac isn’t on the final released version at all.

Does he sound that bad? You can tell he’s not a confident singer but it’s not irredeemable. The big “hit the right notes” part of the song is changed drastically because presumably Zac Efron couldn’t do the riffs. It’s … a good thing Drew Seeley was available. Let’s just say that. The leaked vocals from High School Musical are something I’ve wanted to hear for YEARS – I’m doubtful Zac Efron was as keen for them to surface.

And we thank the gods Zac Efron got a LOT better.

