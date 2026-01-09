The Tab

University of St Andrews receives new £950,000 to decarbonise New College buildings

The sum seeks to boost the university’s pursuit of carbon neutrality within the next nine years

Samuel McFarland | News

The University of St Andrews have been awarded £950,000 in funding towards their ongoing decarbonisation efforts by a specially dedicated Scottish Government reserve.

Scotland’s Public Sector Heat Decarbonisation Fund has provided the six-figure sum towards a sustainable conservation project to be carried out within the University’s historic New College buildings.

The Category A and B listed buildings sit in the centre of the famous St Andrews Conservation area, and date back to the 1830s.  The University describe them as of “considerable cultural architectural significance” to Scotland.

The funding is to be delivered through public sector finance firm Salix, and promises the facilitation of sustainable conservation works.  The University disclosed that roof and stonework repairs were to be a key part of the project. They also confirmed the use of ‘cutting-vacuum glazing technology’ to refurbish historic sash windows.

The university promised that the so-called “fabric first” approach to the works “will enhance thermal performance while preserving the historic character of the buildings”.  The restoration works seek to significantly reduce heating demand for the site, and create a basis for future developments concerning zero-emission heating sources.

A considered step towards an ambitious target

The project by St Andrews seeks to set an example for future work, and looks to fuel its drive to achieve total carbon neutrality by 2035.  The university notes that this is a decade ahead of the Scottish national target.

Professor Ineke de Moortel, the Sustainability Governance Lead for the University said the ‘”investment marks another major step in our journey towards net zero.” She also said it shows their “deep commitment to protecting the historic environment while embracing innovative technologies to cut emissions.”

Ian Rodger, Director of Public Sector Decarbonisation at Salix who delivered the funding also highlighted the important role the higher education sector has to play in the push for net zero, stressing the importance of not only “conducting climate research but in decarbonising their own estates and supply chains as well as educating the next generation of our leaders and professionals.”

The university says the project demonstrates their “holistic approach” to sustainability. It also claims that it highlights its leadership in “how historic estates can contribute to climate action while protecting Scotland’s built heritage.”

Featured image via Canva

