Love Island’s Lucinda has finally addressed what’s going on with that baby voice

Ever since Lucinda was on Love Island the first time, people have called out her baby voice. And after three times on the reality TV show, she’s finally addressed it.

The 26-year-old was criticised by a few different people during her recent appearance on All Stars, including Jessy Potts who told her to stop acting dumb on purpose and attention seeking. However, Lucinda has claimed she’s not trying to act stupid at all. She’s always put on a baby voice – and it’s actually totally normal.

Speaking on the We Need To Talk podcast with Paul C. Brunson this week, she admitted that she does do a baby voice: “It’s just something I’ve always done my whole life. Obviously, I wouldn’t do it now with you. You’d like to think that, but I’ve just done it my whole life.

“And it’s actually really funny. I’ve been home for about 24 hours now, and I saw my friends yesterday, and they actually said, ‘Watching that show [All Stars], you were more yourself than we’ve ever seen before. You were obviously so comfortable and saying your silly things, your control up deletes and your baby voice and this that, and the other. You could tell that you are obviously being yourself’.”

Brunson asked her to clarify, “So, you’re here on the record saying you do the baby voice, and you stand by it and there’s nothing wrong with it” and she responded, “Yeah.” Case finally closed. Lucinda continued defending herself, saying “more people do the baby voice than they think” and Brunson agreed, “It is 1,000 per cent normal.”

“All my friends do that with their boyfriends as well. It’s just like I don’t know what it is. It’s just I’m just being I’m not thinking about like the cameras and stuff. I’m literally just talking, having a conversation with Sean, and just really kind of like just being the way I am. I don’t know. I’ve always kind of done that,” she added.

The podcast host explained that changing your voice is actually a very real thing called communication accommodationthat 50 to 80 per cent of people do.

“What it means is that when we are in conversation with people, different people, we change our pitch of our voice, we change the tone, we change the pacing, and women typically go up in pitch and go up into almost this baby voice,” he said. “So, I’m with you on this. Especially when like you’re in like an actual relationship with someone in there that you really actually like.”

So, she’s not playing dumb or trying to get attention. Doing a baby voice is totally normal, and everyone can stop attacking her now.

