Lucinda called out for being a ‘nightmare’ on business class flight home from All Stars villa

Lucinda Strafford has been called out for her behaviour on the flight home from the Love Island All Stars 2026 villa. Lucinda made it to the final earlier this week, and has since flown home to the UK with her new boyfriend, Sean Stone.

However, their romantic antics on the plane have rubbed people up the wrong way. The couple were sat in business class, and whilst other Islanders were there, Lucinda and Sean were sat next to other passengers.

In a number of posts on Snapchat, Lucinda could be seen climbing all over Sean, kissing him, and very much getting up close with him… not really considering the poor woman trying to enjoy her flight next to them.

Lucinda wrapped her arms around Sean and they posed for photos together. She moaned to the camera about how she and Sean weren’t sat next to each other, so her “only option” was to climb onto his seat. So yes, all of this was happening with them both… on just one seat.

People have shared the clip and commented on it, and they’re less than impressed. “I would be fuming having to not only sit next to a couple clambering over each other but also to be photographed and posted without my consent to millions of people. So inconsiderate and classless,” one said.

Another added they’d “be raging if I was that woman,” whilst someone else said: “Imagine sitting next to them! What a nightmare!”.

People on Reddit have also been discussing the post. “Lucinda’s snaps on the plane ride home – WHY SIT ON SEAN’S LAP INSTEAD OF HER SEAT😭 she’s not real,” was the title of one thread. The top comment said: “That woman next to them is stronger than me lmao.”

Oh dear.

