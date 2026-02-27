The Tab

Lucinda called out for being a ‘nightmare’ on business class flight home from All Stars villa

‘So inconsiderate and classless’

Hayley Soen | Entertainment

Lucinda Strafford has been called out for her behaviour on the flight home from the Love Island All Stars 2026 villa. Lucinda made it to the final earlier this week, and has since flown home to the UK with her new boyfriend, Sean Stone.

However, their romantic antics on the plane have rubbed people up the wrong way. The couple were sat in business class, and whilst other Islanders were there, Lucinda and Sean were sat next to other passengers.

In a number of posts on Snapchat, Lucinda could be seen climbing all over Sean, kissing him, and very much getting up close with him… not really considering the poor woman trying to enjoy her flight next to them.

Lucinda and Sean on flight home from Love Island All Stars

via Snapchat

Lucinda wrapped her arms around Sean and they posed for photos together. She moaned to the camera about how she and Sean weren’t sat next to each other, so her “only option” was to climb onto his seat. So yes, all of this was happening with them both… on just one seat.

People have shared the clip and commented on it, and they’re less than impressed. “I would be fuming having to not only sit next to a couple clambering over each other but also to be photographed and posted without my consent to millions of people. So inconsiderate and classless,” one said.

Another added they’d “be raging if I was that woman,” whilst someone else said: “Imagine sitting next to them! What a nightmare!”.

Lucinda and Sean on flight home from Love Island All Stars

via Snapchat

People on Reddit have also been discussing the post. “Lucinda’s snaps on the plane ride home – WHY SIT ON SEAN’S LAP INSTEAD OF HER SEAT😭 she’s not real,” was the title of one thread.  The top comment said: “That woman next to them is stronger than me lmao.”

Oh dear.

For all the latest Love Island news and gossip, like The Holy Church of Love Island on Facebook.

Latest

Here’s every type of student you’ll encounter in a Liverpool lecture – bad vibes edition

Rosie Lucas

Get your tuna mayo sandwich away from my laptop pls x

Durham University staff to begin industrial action over increased workloads

Sarah Crooks

UCU argues ‘Hundreds of jobs have been lost and the university is relying on the free labour of those who stay’

Students and staff at London Metropolitan University protest against plans to axe 120 jobs

Katie Gibb

The university will issue formal notices of redundancy in March

University of Manchester offers support after weapons incident at Manchester Central Mosque

Grace Ellen

A man has been charged with possession of an offensive weapon

Hey Liverpool social secs! Here are the best themes for your upcoming student socials

Maia Traverse

Wednesday nights have never looked better

Cambridge SU delays postgraduate presidential election results after disqualifying candidate

Giancarlo Mempouo

Roman Shainskyi was removed from the election following complaints he interfered with voting

Expert reveals shocking reason you might be single, and it’s to do with your phone

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

It’s a major ick

Zoo

Keepers share tragic 400-word Punch news as they reveal the future plans for stuffed toy

Kieran Galpin

Anyone want to go halves on a flight to Japan?

What on earth is boy kibble, the aggressively beige TikTok food trend?!

Hebe Hancock

I think I prefer girl dinner

Who were Nicholas Braimbridge and Tony Cooper? As Bridgerton pays touching tribute to them

Hayley Soen

Season four was dedicated to them

